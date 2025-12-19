7 Electric SUVs that debuted in India in 2025

India’s electric vehicle market broadened rapidly in 2025 with a wave of new electric SUVs and SUV-like EVs entering showrooms. Automakers offered choices ranging from compact city crossovers to family-friendly large electric SUVs, giving buyers more variety than ever before.

Here’s a look at seven electric SUV launches that shaped the EV landscape in India this year:

1. Hyundai Creta Electric

The much-loved Creta SUV entered the EV world in 2025, offering buyers the same familiar SUV package with an electric powertrain. It comes with two battery options, a 42 kWh and a larger 51.4 kWh pack, producing between 133 bhp and 169 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. Claimed ARAI range sits between 420 km and 510 km depending on variant, and DC fast charging takes around 58 minutes.

2. Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors brought its popular mid-size SUV into the electric era with the Harrier EV. Built on the new acti.ev Plus EV platform, it’s offered with 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs and can deliver a claimed range of up to 627 km. Available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, it also packs Level-2 ADAS, a large infotainment screen and dual-zone climate control.

3. Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra’s XEV 9S is a seven-seat electric SUV, emphasising space and family-oriented practicality. It offers multiple battery options, 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh, which translate to ARAI claimed ranges from about 521 km up to 679 km, depending on pack and variant. Power peaks at about 282 bhp with 380 Nm torque in the biggest battery option. The XEV 9S also features a panoramic sunroof, triple digital screens and Level-2 ADAS.

Though technically an electric MPV, the Carens Clavis EV carries SUV-like proportions and a seven-seat layout, making it relevant here for buyers seeking an electric family vehicle. It’s offered with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, delivering an ARAI range of about 404 km to 490 km. The electric motor produces around 167 bhp and 255 Nm of torque with Level-2 ADAS and convenient features like a panoramic sunroof and wireless smartphone charging.

Vietnamese EV brand VinFast introduced the VF7, a mid-size electric SUV targeted at mainstream buyers. It’s offered in single-motor and dual-motor variants with a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery in the 70.8–75.3 kWh range. Claimed WLTP ranges vary roughly between 438 km and 532 km, and power outputs range from about 201 PS to 354 PS, depending on variant. The VF7 also features Level-2 ADAS and a family-friendly package of tech and comfort features.

6. VinFast VF6

Smaller than the VF7, the VF6 is a compact electric SUV from VinFast aimed at urban and value-focused buyers. It typically comes with a 59.6 kWh battery offering a claimed range of around 468 km, paired with a front-motor setup and fast-charging capability. While slightly more compact, it still offers SUV-like ground clearance and family-friendly space.

7. Volvo EX30

The Volvo EX30 arrived in India as a premium compact electric SUV with a strong focus on safety and performance. The India-spec model uses a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery, paired with a rear-mounted motor producing around 272 bhp and 343 Nm. Volvo claims a WLTP range of up to 480 km, while 0–100 kmph acceleration takes about 5.3 seconds. Fast charging support allows a 10–80 per cent charge in around 28 minutes using a high-output DC charger.

