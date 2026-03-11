5 things you should know before buying the Ultraviolette X-47

With multiple variants, two battery sizes and a long list of features, the Ultraviolette X-47 lineup isn’t the simplest motorcycle range to understand at first glance. From the entry-level Original to the higher Recon versions, the differences go beyond just battery capacity. Prices start at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and equipment levels change across variants. Here are five key things to know before buying the Ultraviolette X-47.

1. Two battery options define the range you’ll get

The X-47 is offered with two battery packs, and the choice between them significantly changes the riding range. The base variants use a 7.1 kWh battery, while the Recon variants move to a 10.3 kWh pack.

7.1 kWh battery

DC range: 211 km

Estimated range (Glide mode): 183 km

Combat mode: 144 km

Ballistic mode: 128 km

10.3 kWh battery

IDC range: 323 km

Estimated range (Glide mode): 266 km

Combat mode: 209 km

Ballistic mode: 186 km

The Ultraviolette X-47 is the first made-in-India motorcycle to get radar detection technology

2. Performance is strong for an electric motorcycle

The X-47 focuses heavily on performance, and even the base configuration is quick.

Peak power

27 kW (36.2 hp) on base versions

30 kW (40.2 hp) on higher variants

Peak torque

90 Nm / 100 Nm depending on variant

Rear wheel torque

Up to 610 Nm

Acceleration

0–60 km/h: 2.7–2.8 seconds

0–100 km/h: 8.1–8.2 seconds

top speed: 145 km/h

Three ride modes are available:

Glide

Combat

Ballistic

The bike also offers regenerative braking, with up to 10 levels on higher variants.

Ultraviolette says the battery supplied under the subscription plan will be covered by a five-year warranty.

3. Radar-based safety tech is standard across variants

One of the biggest highlights of the X-47 is its 77 GHz radar-based rider assistance system, which Ultraviolette calls UV Hypersense.

This system is standard across all variants and includes:

• Lane change assist

• Overtake alert

• Blind spot detection

• Rear collision warning

In addition, the motorcycle comes with several safety systems:

• Dual-channel ABS

• Dynamic Stability Control

• Traction control

• Hill hold

The Ultraviolette X-47 gets the same powertrain as the F77 electric motorcycles.

4. Charging options vary depending on the variant

Charging flexibility is another important aspect of the X-47. The charging hardware differs across variants.

Portable charger

• 20–80% in about 3 hr 30 min (7 kWh)

• 20–80% in about 5 hr (10 kWh)

Boost charger (parallel charging)

• 20–80% in 1 hr 45 min (7 kWh)

• 20–80% in 2 hr 30 min (10 kWh)

UV Supernova+ DC fast charging network

• 20–80% in 40 minutes (7 kWh)

• 20–80% in 60 minutes (10 kWh)

The Ultraviolette X-47 feels natural on untravelled roads; However, it isn't a proper ADV.

5. Variants differ mainly in battery size, equipment and warranty

The X-47 lineup is split across three main variants, each adding equipment or battery capacity.

X-47 Original

Price: ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

• 7.1 kWh battery

• Standard charger

• 3 years / 60,000 km battery warranty

• Basic regen and traction control

X-47 Original+

Price: ₹2.99 lakh

• 7.1 kWh battery

• On-board charger

• Advanced ride control pack

• 5 years / 1,00,000 km battery warranty

X-47 Recon

Price: ₹3.49 lakh

• 10.3 kWh battery

• Crash protection (knuckle guard + bulbar)

• Advanced ride control pack

• Premium connectivity

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: