5 things you should know before buying the Ultraviolette X-47

With multiple variants, two battery sizes and a long list of features, the Ultraviolette X-47 lineup isn’t the simplest motorcycle range to understand at first glance. From the entry-level Original to the higher Recon versions, the differences go beyond just battery capacity. Prices start at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and equipment levels change across variants. Here are five key things to know before buying the Ultraviolette X-47.
The X-47 is offered with two battery packs, and the choice between them significantly changes the riding range. The base variants use a 7.1 kWh battery, while the Recon variants move to a 10.3 kWh pack.
The X-47 focuses heavily on performance, and even the base configuration is quick.
The bike also offers regenerative braking, with up to 10 levels on higher variants.
One of the biggest highlights of the X-47 is its 77 GHz radar-based rider assistance system, which Ultraviolette calls UV Hypersense.
This system is standard across all variants and includes:
• Lane change assist
• Overtake alert
• Blind spot detection
• Rear collision warning
In addition, the motorcycle comes with several safety systems:
• Dual-channel ABS
• Dynamic Stability Control
• Traction control
• Hill hold
Charging flexibility is another important aspect of the X-47. The charging hardware differs across variants.
• 20–80% in about 3 hr 30 min (7 kWh)
• 20–80% in about 5 hr (10 kWh)
• 20–80% in 1 hr 45 min (7 kWh)
• 20–80% in 2 hr 30 min (10 kWh)
• 20–80% in 40 minutes (7 kWh)
• 20–80% in 60 minutes (10 kWh)
The X-47 lineup is split across three main variants, each adding equipment or battery capacity.
Price: ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
• 7.1 kWh battery
• Standard charger
• 3 years / 60,000 km battery warranty
• Basic regen and traction control
Price: ₹2.99 lakh
• 7.1 kWh battery
• On-board charger
• Advanced ride control pack
• 5 years / 1,00,000 km battery warranty
Price: ₹3.49 lakh
• 10.3 kWh battery
• Crash protection (knuckle guard + bulbar)
• Advanced ride control pack
• Premium connectivity
