5 things you should know before buying the Ultraviolette X-47

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2026, 12:57 pm
  • Ultraviolette’s X-47 electric motorcycle comes with two battery options, multiple variants and radar-based safety technology. Here are five important things to know before choosing a version.

Ultraviolette X-47
The Ultraviolette X-47 aims to change the way you look at not just EVs but motorcycles altogether. (Arjan Bahadur Singh/HT Auto)
Ultraviolette X-47
The Ultraviolette X-47 aims to change the way you look at not just EVs but motorcycles altogether.
With multiple variants, two battery sizes and a long list of features, the Ultraviolette X-47 lineup isn’t the simplest motorcycle range to understand at first glance. From the entry-level Original to the higher Recon versions, the differences go beyond just battery capacity. Prices start at 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and equipment levels change across variants. Here are five key things to know before buying the Ultraviolette X-47.

1. Two battery options define the range you’ll get

The X-47 is offered with two battery packs, and the choice between them significantly changes the riding range. The base variants use a 7.1 kWh battery, while the Recon variants move to a 10.3 kWh pack.

7.1 kWh battery

  • DC range: 211 km
  • Estimated range (Glide mode): 183 km
  • Combat mode: 144 km
  • Ballistic mode: 128 km

10.3 kWh battery

  • IDC range: 323 km
  • Estimated range (Glide mode): 266 km
  • Combat mode: 209 km
  • Ballistic mode: 186 km

Ultraviolette X-47
The Ultraviolette X-47 is the first made-in-India motorcycle to get radar detection technology
Ultraviolette X-47
The Ultraviolette X-47 is the first made-in-India motorcycle to get radar detection technology

2. Performance is strong for an electric motorcycle

The X-47 focuses heavily on performance, and even the base configuration is quick.

Peak power

  • 27 kW (36.2 hp) on base versions
  • 30 kW (40.2 hp) on higher variants

Peak torque

  • 90 Nm / 100 Nm depending on variant

Rear wheel torque

  • Up to 610 Nm

Acceleration

  • 0–60 km/h: 2.7–2.8 seconds
  • 0–100 km/h: 8.1–8.2 seconds
  • top speed: 145 km/h

Three ride modes are available:

  • Glide
  • Combat
  • Ballistic

The bike also offers regenerative braking, with up to 10 levels on higher variants.

Ultraviolette X-47
Ultraviolette says the battery supplied under the subscription plan will be covered by a five-year warranty.
Ultraviolette X-47
Ultraviolette says the battery supplied under the subscription plan will be covered by a five-year warranty.

3. Radar-based safety tech is standard across variants

One of the biggest highlights of the X-47 is its 77 GHz radar-based rider assistance system, which Ultraviolette calls UV Hypersense.

This system is standard across all variants and includes:

• Lane change assist

• Overtake alert

• Blind spot detection

• Rear collision warning

In addition, the motorcycle comes with several safety systems:

• Dual-channel ABS

• Dynamic Stability Control

• Traction control

• Hill hold

Ultraviolette X-47
The Ultraviolette X-47 gets the same powertrain as the F77 electric motorcycles. (Arjan Bahadur Singh/HT Auto)
Ultraviolette X-47
The Ultraviolette X-47 gets the same powertrain as the F77 electric motorcycles. (Arjan Bahadur Singh/HT Auto)

4. Charging options vary depending on the variant

Charging flexibility is another important aspect of the X-47. The charging hardware differs across variants.

Portable charger

• 20–80% in about 3 hr 30 min (7 kWh)

• 20–80% in about 5 hr (10 kWh)

Boost charger (parallel charging)

• 20–80% in 1 hr 45 min (7 kWh)

• 20–80% in 2 hr 30 min (10 kWh)

UV Supernova+ DC fast charging network

• 20–80% in 40 minutes (7 kWh)

• 20–80% in 60 minutes (10 kWh)

Ultraviolette X-47
The Ultraviolette X-47 feels natural on untravelled roads; However, it isn't a proper ADV. (Arjan Bahadur Singh/HT Auto)
Ultraviolette X-47
The Ultraviolette X-47 feels natural on untravelled roads; However, it isn't a proper ADV. (Arjan Bahadur Singh/HT Auto)

5. Variants differ mainly in battery size, equipment and warranty

The X-47 lineup is split across three main variants, each adding equipment or battery capacity.

X-47 Original

Price: 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

• 7.1 kWh battery

• Standard charger

• 3 years / 60,000 km battery warranty

• Basic regen and traction control

X-47 Original+

Price: 2.99 lakh

• 7.1 kWh battery

• On-board charger

• Advanced ride control pack

• 5 years / 1,00,000 km battery warranty

X-47 Recon

Price: 3.49 lakh

• 10.3 kWh battery

• Crash protection (knuckle guard + bulbar)

• Advanced ride control pack

• Premium connectivity

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2026, 12:57 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

