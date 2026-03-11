5 things you should know before buying the Ultraviolette X-47
- Ultraviolette’s X-47 electric motorcycle comes with two battery options, multiple variants and radar-based safety technology. Here are five important things to know before choosing a version.
With multiple variants, two battery sizes and a long list of features, the Ultraviolette X-47 lineup isn’t the simplest motorcycle range to understand at first glance. From the entry-level Original to the higher Recon versions, the differences go beyond just battery capacity. Prices start at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and equipment levels change across variants. Here are five key things to know before buying the Ultraviolette X-47.
1. Two battery options define the range you’ll get
The X-47 is offered with two battery packs, and the choice between them significantly changes the riding range. The base variants use a 7.1 kWh battery, while the Recon variants move to a 10.3 kWh pack.
Also check these Bikes
7.1 kWh battery
- DC range: 211 km
- Estimated range (Glide mode): 183 km
- Combat mode: 144 km
- Ballistic mode: 128 km
10.3 kWh battery
- IDC range: 323 km
- Estimated range (Glide mode): 266 km
- Combat mode: 209 km
- Ballistic mode: 186 km
2. Performance is strong for an electric motorcycle
The X-47 focuses heavily on performance, and even the base configuration is quick.
Peak power
- 27 kW (36.2 hp) on base versions
- 30 kW (40.2 hp) on higher variants
Peak torque
- 90 Nm / 100 Nm depending on variant
Rear wheel torque
- Up to 610 Nm
Acceleration
- 0–60 km/h: 2.7–2.8 seconds
- 0–100 km/h: 8.1–8.2 seconds
- top speed: 145 km/h
Three ride modes are available:
- Glide
- Combat
- Ballistic
The bike also offers regenerative braking, with up to 10 levels on higher variants.
3. Radar-based safety tech is standard across variants
One of the biggest highlights of the X-47 is its 77 GHz radar-based rider assistance system, which Ultraviolette calls UV Hypersense.
This system is standard across all variants and includes:
• Lane change assist
• Overtake alert
• Blind spot detection
• Rear collision warning
In addition, the motorcycle comes with several safety systems:
• Dual-channel ABS
• Dynamic Stability Control
• Traction control
• Hill hold
4. Charging options vary depending on the variant
Charging flexibility is another important aspect of the X-47. The charging hardware differs across variants.
Portable charger
• 20–80% in about 3 hr 30 min (7 kWh)
• 20–80% in about 5 hr (10 kWh)
Boost charger (parallel charging)
• 20–80% in 1 hr 45 min (7 kWh)
• 20–80% in 2 hr 30 min (10 kWh)
UV Supernova+ DC fast charging network
• 20–80% in 40 minutes (7 kWh)
• 20–80% in 60 minutes (10 kWh)
5. Variants differ mainly in battery size, equipment and warranty
The X-47 lineup is split across three main variants, each adding equipment or battery capacity.
X-47 Original
Price: ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
• 7.1 kWh battery
• Standard charger
• 3 years / 60,000 km battery warranty
• Basic regen and traction control
X-47 Original+
Price: ₹2.99 lakh
• 7.1 kWh battery
• On-board charger
• Advanced ride control pack
• 5 years / 1,00,000 km battery warranty
X-47 Recon
Price: ₹3.49 lakh
• 10.3 kWh battery
• Crash protection (knuckle guard + bulbar)
• Advanced ride control pack
• Premium connectivity
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week