5 things to know before buying the TVS Orbiter

The TVS Orbiter arrived in the Indian electric two-wheeeler space with a focus on affordability, practicality, and modern styling. Offered in two variants with distinct battery sizes and pricing, including a Battery-as-a-Service option, the Orbiter aims to cater to a wide range of urban users. From its stylish looks and connected tech suite to varying range and ownership costs, here are five key things to consider before buying the TVS Orbiter.

1. Pricing

The TVS Orbiter is offered in two variants with distinct pricing structures. The V1 is priced at ₹84,500 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the higher-spec V2 comes in at ₹1,04,900 (ex-showroom). A key difference here is the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option available with the V1, which significantly reduces the upfront cost to ₹49,999. However, this requires a monthly subscription for the battery, starting at ₹862, which includes extended warranty coverage. This structure may appeal to buyers looking to cut initial ownership costs, though it adds a recurring expense.

2. Design and colours

TVS Orbiter gets a more modern design language when compared to the iQube.

The Orbiter adopts a practical design focused on commuting comfort alongside funky styling cues. Both variants share the same core design, including an 845 mm long seat, a 290 mm flat footboard, and wide handlebars that promote an upright riding posture. The scooter also offers 34 litres of under-seat storage, positioning it as a practical option for daily use.

TVS offers multiple colour options across the range. These include Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper.

3. Battery and range

The V1 uses a 1.8 kWh battery pack with an IDC-claimed range of 86 km, making it suitable for short commutes within the city. TVS says a 0-80 per cent charge will take around 2 hours and 20 minutes.

In comparison, the V2 is equipped with a larger 3.1 kWh battery pack, delivering a significantly higher claimed range of 158 km. This makes it the more suitable option for buyers who need to use their e-scooter for longer durations. The 0-80 per cent charge for this variant is claimed to take around 4 hours and 10 minutes.

Also Read : TVS Orbiter test track review; Can it be your first electric scooter?

4. Tech suite

The digital instrument cluster shows trip meters, battery percentage, distance to empty, time and speed among other vital information.

The Orbiter gets full LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and support for turn-by-turn navigation. A mobile app enables features such as geo-fencing, anti-theft alerts, crash and fall detection, and remote vehicle monitoring.

Additional rider aids include hill hold assist, cruise control, parking assist, regenerative braking. The scooter also includes a USB charging port and a small storage cubby, and it is compatible with over-the-air updates.

5. Key considerations

While the overall design, features, and practicality remain largely identical between the two variants, the main differences come down to battery size, range, and pricing. The V1 is positioned as the more accessible, city-focused option, especially with the BaaS model lowering entry cost. The V2, on the other hand, offers a substantially longer single-charge range thanks to its larger battery pack, which accounts for its higher price.

For buyers, the decision largely depends on usage patterns. Those with shorter daily commutes and a preference for lower upfront cost may find the V1 with the BaaS more suitable, while those seeking extended range with fewer charging cycles may lean towards the V2.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: