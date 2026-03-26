5 things to know before buying the Tata Nexon EV

The world is moving ahead, and so is the automotive industry, as it continues to move toward electrification, whether through strong hybrids or pure-electric models. India is betting big on electric cars, providing incentives for the sale of electric cars. Not only that, but it is also developing the infrastructure, including charging stations with multiple chargers, for the sustainability of electric vehicles in India.

Electric vehicles have really come to the fore, with automakers like Tata and MG building these cars for India. One of the most popular electric vehicles in India is the Tata Nexon EV, and here are 5 things you should know before buying the sub-compact SUV EV from Tata:

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra 3XO EV 351 km 351 km ₹ 13.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kWh 39.4 kWh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Inster 49 kWh 49 kWh ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 61 kWh 61 kWh 543 km 543 km ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF6 59.6 kwh 59.6 kwh 468 km 468 km ₹ 16.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Battery Pack and Power

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 30-kWh battery pack and a 45-kWh battery pack. The battery pack powers a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 127.3 bhp and 215 Nm of torque in the former and 142.14 bhp and 215 Nm of torque in the latter. The Tata Nexon EV gets a range of approximately 325 km when it comes to the 30-kWh battery pack, whereas the 45-kWh battery pack squeezes out a range of approximately 489 km.

Exterior

The Tata Nexon EV looks similar to its internal combustion engine counterpart, a theme that Tata has followed with the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Harrier EV. The Tata Nexon EV gets a split headlight design with LED DRLs, with LED headlights placed on the lower part of the grille. The headlamp area features diagonal slats, which the ICE counterpart doesn’t. In addition to that, the lower part of the front grille is different from the Nexon, featuring vertical slats. The rest of the car remains identical, with the only difference being the EV badging placed on the lower part of the front doors in the Tata Nexon EV.

Features

The features on offer on the Tata Nexon EV include a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, premium leatherette seat upholstery, automatic headlamps, electrically foldable outside rear-view mirrors, a 12.3-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all four power windows, rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents, steering-mounted audio controls and front ventilated seats, among others, making ot a feature-rich car.



Safety

Being an EV from the house of Tata, safety is given extra attention to. The Tata Nexon EV boasts safety features such as a 360-degree camera, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), all disc brakes, brake disc wiping, six airbags as standard, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-descent control, hill-hold control, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, rear defogger and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), among others. Notably, the Tata Nexon EV boasts a perfect five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Also Read: Audi reveals E7X premium electric SUV but we'll never see it

Price and Rivals

The Tata Nexon EV boasts a price tag of ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the price range of the Tata Nexon EV goes all the way up to ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV rivals the Mahindra XUV 400, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Citroen eC3, Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor EV and MG ZS EV, among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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