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Electric vehicles is slowly becoming a real contender in the luxury vehicle category, with every major automaker in the space introducing one or more electric vehicles to the fore. The high-maintenance costs of ICE-powered luxury cars, rising fuel costs and the uncertainty surrounding ethanol-blending in fuel has shifted customers to shift to EVs. However, electric vehicles are disregarded for their limited range and the lack of infrastructure in India. Here rae 5 luxury EVs I would buy right now that can actually travel 500+ km:
The entry-level electric SUV from BMW’s stable, the iX1, offers a range of 531 km. Additionally, it is powered by a 66.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, sending power to a front axle-mounted electric motor, producing 201.1 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Notably, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and boasts a top speed of 175 kmph. The BMW iX1 boasts a price tag of ₹51.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Japanese luxury automaker, Lexus recently electrified its sedan lineup across the globe. Additionally, it introduced the ES500e in India as its only electric car option in the country priced at ₹89.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Lexus ES500e is offered with a 74.68-kWh battery pack, sending power to two permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). The front electric motor produces a peak power output of 223.9 bhp and 268.6 Nm of torque, while the rear electric motor produces a peak power output of 118.41 bhp and 169.8 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Lexus ES500e drives all-four wheels and offers a range of 580 km.
Swedish automaker Volvo’s electric crossover, the EC40 offers a range of 530 km and is priced at ₹59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volvo EC40 is offered with a 78 kWh battery pack, sending power to dual permanent magnet synchronous motor producing a peak power output of 402.4 bhp and peak torque of 660 Nm. Additionally, the power is sent to all-four wheels, making the crossover an all-wheel drive car.
The entry-level electric car from Mercedes-Benz, the CLA Electric, offers a range of 792 km on a full charge. Additionally, it is offered with a 58 kWh battery pack, sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted on the rear-axle, producing a peak power output of approximately 221.2 bhp and 335 Nm of torque. Notably, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 210 kmph. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹55 lakh.
Porsche’s electric SUV, the Macan Electric, offers a maximum range of up to 641 km and boasts a price tag of ₹1.21 crore (ex-showroom). Offered with a 100 kWh battery pack, it boasts both a single permanent magnet synchronous motor setup as well as a dual permanent magnet synchronous motor setup, producing a peak power output of up to 630.2 bhp and peak torque of up to 1,130 Nm. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and boasts a top speed of up to 260 kmph. In addition, this is the most expensive luxury EV on the list, along with being the most performance-oriented.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.