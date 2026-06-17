Electric vehicles is slowly becoming a real contender in the luxury vehicle category, with every major automaker in the space introducing one or more electric vehicles to the fore. The high-maintenance costs of ICE-powered luxury cars, rising fuel costs and the uncertainty surrounding ethanol-blending in fuel has shifted customers to shift to EVs. However, electric vehicles are disregarded for their limited range and the lack of infrastructure in India. Here rae 5 luxury EVs I would buy right now that can actually travel 500+ km:

Luxury EVs are becoming increasingly practical, with several models now offering over 500 km of range. Top options include the BMW iX1, Lexus ES500e, Volvo EC40, Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric, and Porsche Macan Electric

1 BMW iX1 Engine 66.4 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The entry-level electric SUV from BMW’s stable, the iX1, offers a range of 531 km. Additionally, it is powered by a 66.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, sending power to a front axle-mounted electric motor, producing 201.1 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Notably, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and boasts a top speed of 175 kmph. The BMW iX1 boasts a price tag of ₹51.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Lexus ES500e Engine 74.4 kWh cc Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details Japanese luxury automaker, Lexus recently electrified its sedan lineup across the globe. Additionally, it introduced the ES500e in India as its only electric car option in the country priced at ₹89.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Lexus ES500e is offered with a 74.68-kWh battery pack, sending power to two permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). The front electric motor produces a peak power output of 223.9 bhp and 268.6 Nm of torque, while the rear electric motor produces a peak power output of 118.41 bhp and 169.8 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Lexus ES500e drives all-four wheels and offers a range of 580 km.

3 Volvo EC40 Engine 78 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details Swedish automaker Volvo’s electric crossover, the EC40 offers a range of 530 km and is priced at ₹59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volvo EC40 is offered with a 78 kWh battery pack, sending power to dual permanent magnet synchronous motor producing a peak power output of 402.4 bhp and peak torque of 660 Nm. Additionally, the power is sent to all-four wheels, making the crossover an all-wheel drive car.

4 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Engine 58-85.5 kWh cc Speed 210 kmph View Offers View More Details The entry-level electric car from Mercedes-Benz, the CLA Electric, offers a range of 792 km on a full charge. Additionally, it is offered with a 58 kWh battery pack, sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted on the rear-axle, producing a peak power output of approximately 221.2 bhp and 335 Nm of torque. Notably, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 210 kmph. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹55 lakh.

5 Porsche Macan Electric Engine 100 kWh cc Speed 260 kmph View Offers View More Details Porsche’s electric SUV, the Macan Electric, offers a maximum range of up to 641 km and boasts a price tag of ₹1.21 crore (ex-showroom). Offered with a 100 kWh battery pack, it boasts both a single permanent magnet synchronous motor setup as well as a dual permanent magnet synchronous motor setup, producing a peak power output of up to 630.2 bhp and peak torque of up to 1,130 Nm. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and boasts a top speed of up to 260 kmph. In addition, this is the most expensive luxury EV on the list, along with being the most performance-oriented.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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