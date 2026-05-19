5 luxury electric SUVs I would buy to avoid rising fuel prices in India

The rising cost of fuel prices in India has pushed Indian customers to rethink their choice of vehicles. On one hand, the prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing, while on the other hand, electric vehicles have a higher upfront cost of acquisition. Here are 5 luxury electric SUVs I would buy if I wanted to roll in uber luxury while saving money on rising fuel prices in India:

1 BMW iX Engine 76.6 -111.5 kWh cc Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details The iX from German automaker BMW has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.39 crore. The BMW iX is powered by a 111.5 kWh (105.2 kWh usable) lithium-ion battery pack, powering two electric motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear, sending power to all four wheels. The two electric motors produce a peak power output of 516.2 bhp and 765 Nm of torque. Additionally, the electric SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds with a top speed of 200 kmph while boasting a range of up to 635 km.

2 Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology Engine 116 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The electric G580 from Mercedes-Benz is one such luxury SUV I would buy. The electric SUV comes equipped with a 116 kWh battery pack, paired to four electric motors generating a peak power output of 587 bhp and 1,164 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 180 kmph, along with a range of 473 km. The Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹3.10 crore.

3 Volvo EC40 Engine 78 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details Swedish automaker Volvo boasts two electric SUVs in its portfolio. The Volvo EC40 is its flagship electric SUV being sold in India. The Volvo EC40 is equipped with a 78 kWh battery pack, sending power to a dual electric motor setup producing 402.4 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. Moreover, the electric SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and boasts a range of 530 km. Additionally, the Volvo EC40 is priced at ₹59 lakh (ex-showroom).



4 Kia EV9 Engine 99.8 kWh cc Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details The Kia EV9 is the flagship vehicle from the South Korean automaker in India, being priced at ₹1.29 crore (ex-showroom). The Kia EV9 SUV is powered by a 99.8 kWh battery pack, sending power to dual electric motors with one motor placed on the front axle and one on the rear axle, producing a peak power output of 378.97 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. In addition to that, the SUV goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds and boasts a range of 561 km.

5 Porsche Macan EV Engine 100 kWh cc Speed 260 kmph View Offers View More Details The Porsche Macan EV boasts a price tag of ₹1.21 crore (ex-showroom). The Porsche Macan EV is powered by a 100-kWh battery pack and is available with a rear-mounted single motor setup and dual motor setup. It is available across three different variants, with the standard variant producing 355.08 bhp and 563 Nm of torque. The Macan 4S Electric and Macan Turbo Electric are powered by a dual motor setup producing approximately 510 bhp in the former and 630.2 bhp in the latter. Additionally, the Porsche Macan electric boasts a maximum range of 641 km on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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