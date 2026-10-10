5 EVs I would buy under ₹15 lakh for daily office commute

Going to the office and coming back home is a task nowadays, with traffic getting worse. On top of that, if you have a manual car, then you are in a hall of pain which never seems to end, as it is the same story all over again the following day. In addition, rising fuel prices do not offer any respite; rather, it makes life more difficult because sitting in the car for long periods of time in traffic, waiting for entertainment or air conditioning. However, with an electric car, these problems seem to go away owing to the automatic transmission and the relief from the constant stress of fuel bills piling up in your head. Here are 5 EVs I would buy under ₹15 for daily office commute:

1 MG Comet EV MG Comet EV EMI starting at just ₹10,200/ month Check Eligibility The smallest car in MG’s product portfolio, the Comet EV, has a 17.3-kWh battery pack that powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 41.43 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. Additionally, the MG Comet EV boasts a range of 230 km. The MG Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm, allowing it to zip through tight spaces in traffic. The MG Comet EV is priced at ₹7.62 lakh (ex-showroom) with battery, while the Battery-as-a-Service price of the mini EV is ₹4.99 lakh + ₹3.2 per km rental.

2 Tata Tiago EV Tata Tiago EV EMI starting at just ₹9,200/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Tiago EV is the smallest electric vehicle in Tata’s product portfolio. The Tiago EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 19.2 kWh battery pack and a 24 kWh battery pack. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 60.34 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The Tata Tiago EV further boasts a range of 250 km with the former and 315 km with the latter. The Tata Tiago EV measures 3,769 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width, and 1,536 mm in height, with a 2,400 mm wheelbase, making it manoeuvrable in city traffic. The Tata Tiago EV starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.99 lakh.

3 Citroen eC3C Citroen eC3X EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility The Citroen eC3X is the only electric vehicle in the French automaker’s product portfolio. The eC3 is equipped with a 29.2 kWh high-density lithium-ion battery pack, powering a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 56.2 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. Notably, the Citroen eC3X boasts a range of 246 km. The Citroen eC3X is the most expensive electric hatchback on the list, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 lakh. Additionally, the Citroen eC3X measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and 1,604 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,540 mm, which allows for a comfortable ride in daily office commute.

4 Tata Punch EV Tata Punch EV EMI starting at just ₹12,700/ month Check Eligibility The electrified micro SUV from the house of Tata Motors, the Punch EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 30 kWh battery pack and a 40 kWh battery pack. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 87.16 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, and 127.3 bhp and 154 Nm of torque. The Tata Punch EV further boasts a range of 375 km with the former and 468 km with the latter. The Tata Punch EV measures 3,880 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and 1,622 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,445 mm, making it a comfortable daily driver, especially in traffic conditions. The Tata Punch EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.69 lakh, while having a price of ₹6.49 lakh + battery rental of ₹2.6 per km with BaaS.

5 MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV EMI starting at just ₹18,500/ month Check Eligibility One of the best-selling cars from MG’s product portfolio, the Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38 kWh battery pack and a 52.9 kWh battery pack. The power from the battery packs is sent to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 134.14 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the MG Windsor EV gets a range of 332 km with the former and 449 km with the latter. The MG Windsor EV is one of the biggest cars on the list, with dimensions of 4,295 mm in length, 2,126 mm in width and 1,677 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, allowing for a comfortable ride even in heavy traffic congestion. The MG Windsor EV is priced at ₹14.09 lakh (ex-showroom) with the battery, whereas the Battery-as-a-Service model is priced at ₹9.99 lakh with battery rental of ₹3.9 per km.

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