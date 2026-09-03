5 EVs I would buy instead of spending 15 lakh on a petrol car

If you are planning to buy a petrol car at around a budget of ₹ 15 lakh, why not think of an electric car instead?

It is an erratic situation for the petrol-run passenger vehicle market. Consumers who want to buy a petrol car often feel confused by the shifting government policies. The ethanol blending program and the alleged adverse impact of E20 on petrol vehicles have pushed many potential buyers into a great dilemma about their possible vehicle purchase. In this scenario, if you are planning to buy a petrol car at around a budget of ₹15 lakh, why not think of an electric car instead?

The new-age electric cars available in the Indian market often offer highly compelling, feature-rich alternatives that promise drastically lower running costs compared to their petrol alternatives. Also, moving to the electric vehicle segment from ICE at this price point no longer means compromising on space, safety, as well as technology. Not only that, modern electric cars are reliable and equally capable machines as their ICE counterparts.

Here is a quick look at the five electric cars I would pick instead of spending ₹15 lakh on a petrol car.