Electric vehicles are slowly capturing the market gradually, especially with the changing customer preferences, rising fuel costs as well as ambiguity surrounding the fuel blends to be available in the future. Not only that, but the low running costs of electric vehicles paired with low maintenance costs make it an extremely viable option to have in the current day scenario. While petrol and diesel SUVs continue to be the flashy option to have, here are 5 EVs I would buy instead of a ₹25 lakh petrol SUV for better practicality:

1 Tata Sierra EV Tata Sierra.ev EMI starting at just ₹24,600/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Sierra EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 63 kWh battery pack that offers a single-motor Rear Wheel Drive setup, making 234 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while the bigger 75 kWh battery pack makes 206.5 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The QWD variant, on the other hand, with the 75 kWh battery pack, is powered by dual motors with a combined power output of approximately 302 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. The Tata Sierra EV offers a maximum claimed range of 665 km on a single charge and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.79 lakh.

2 The Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta EV EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility The Creta Electric is the electric iteration of one of the best-selling cars from Hyundai, the Creta. The Creta Electric is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The Hyundai Creta Electric has a price range starting from ₹18.02 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Mahindra XEV 9S Mahindra XEV 9S EMI starting at just ₹27,100/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra XEV 9S is the flagship SUV from the Indian automaker. The Mahindra XEV 9S is powered by three different battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack, a 70-kWh battery pack, and a 79-kWh battery pack, producing 227.9 bhp, 241.3 bhp and 281.6 bhp. The electric motor produces a peak torque of 380 Nm, which is the same for all variants. The Mahindra XEV 9S boasts a range of 521 km for the 59-kWh variant, 600 km for the 70-kWh variant and 679 km for the 79-kWh variant. Moreover, it has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹20.65 lakh

4 MG Hector Tomahawk EV MG Hector Tomahawk EV EMI starting at just ₹25,500/ month Check Eligibility The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack that comes with ceramic insulation layers and high-temperature-resistant electrolytes. It is paired with an advanced battery management system with millivolt-level precision. The EV claims to be capable of running up to 517 km on a full charge. It supports 90 kW DC fast charging and has been priced at ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Tomahawk EV also boasts a BaaS program starting at ₹13.99 lakh, with the battery rental starting at ₹4.9 per km.

5 Kia Carens Clavis EV Kia Carens Clavis EV EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility The Carens Clavis EV is the electric iteration of the seven-seater three-row MPV, Carens Clavis, from the house of Kia. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, much like the Hyundai Creta Electric, is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The price range of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts from ₹18.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

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