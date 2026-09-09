EV Day special: 5 EVs I would buy if I were upgrading from Tata Punch EV

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Tata Punch EV is one of the bestselling electric cars in India. Since its launch in the country for the first time, the tough build quality, practicality of a sub-compact SUV in a micro SUV package, the robust safety quotient, and a wide range of advanced technology-aided features have propelled the demand, popularity and growth of the Tata Punch. However, there are many customers who would like to upgrade to a bigger and more well-performing electric car.
If you are planning an upgrade from a Tata Punch EV for more space, range, and performance, here are the five electric cars to consider in India, on this EV Day.
Tata Nexon EV is a natural step up from the Tata Punch EV. For a Tata Punch owner who wants to stay in the Tata Motors ecosystem and is seeking an upgrade, the Nexon EV seems perfect for them. It offers stronger motor performance, a more spacious cabin, larger battery pack options of up to 40 kWh, a five-star safety rating, and, of course, a robust road presence.
The MG Windsor EV has been known for its unique crossover design and exceptional interior roominess. The Windsor EV has already proved its mettle in the Indian market. The Windsor EV grabbed the bestselling electric car title in the country for quite some time. This EV provides a couch-like rear seating experience and premium tech features. The space, power and performance of this are certainly an upgrade from the Tata Punch EV.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is the most affordable electric car from the homegrown automaker. Available in two trim options, AX5 and AX7L, the XUV 3XO EV brings a robust feature list and punchy electric performance in a subcompact SUV footprint. It serves as a strong alternative for city and highway versatility.
Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara is the first electric car from the biggest car manufacturer in the world's third-largest car market. The e-Vitara comes with a premium design without being too aggressive like many other SUVs. It is quite a bit larger than the Punch EV. This mid-size electric SUV commands a substantial road presence, greater battery capacity, and all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability options for long-distance family travel.
Tata Curvv EV is a coupe SUV coming with a striking design language. This electric SUV, in comparison to the Tata Punch EV, promises a much larger boot space, improved aerodynamics, and a higher battery range. The Tata Curvv EV promises a performance upgrade within the Tata ecosystem as well.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.