EV Day special: 5 EVs I would buy if I were upgrading from Tata Punch EV

If you are planning an upgrade from a Tata Punch EV for more space, range, and performance, here are the five electric cars to consider in India.

Tata Punch EV is one of the bestselling electric cars in India. Since its launch in the country for the first time, the tough build quality, practicality of a sub-compact SUV in a micro SUV package, the robust safety quotient, and a wide range of advanced technology-aided features have propelled the demand, popularity and growth of the Tata Punch. However, there are many customers who would like to upgrade to a bigger and more well-performing electric car.

If you are planning an upgrade from a Tata Punch EV for more space, range, and performance, here are the five electric cars to consider in India, on this EV Day.