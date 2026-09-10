5 EVs I would buy if I were upgrading from Hyundai Creta

If you own an internal combustion engine-powered Hyundai Creta and are planning to upgrade to an electric car, or are looking for higher-tier EV options in a similar or slightly higher price bracket, here are the key options.

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular and best-selling cars in India. This SUV has been in business in India for quite some time, and within a short span after its introduction has become a key player and a major revenue driver for the brand. However, with the rapidly evolving scenario, many vehicle owners and buyers are inclining towards electric cars.

If you own an internal combustion engine-powered Hyundai Creta and are planning to upgrade to an electric car, or are looking for higher-tier EV options in a similar or slightly higher price bracket, here are five key models to consider.