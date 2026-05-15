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5 electric SUVs I would honestly switch to if petrol crosses 100/litre in Delhi

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 15 May 2026, 17:22 pm
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  • A fresh fuel price hike in Delhi might push buyers to reconsider electric SUVs that balance affordability, range and features.

electric suvs
Rising petrol prices in Delhi are pushing affordable and mid-size electric SUVs into sharper focus.
electric suvs
Rising petrol prices in Delhi are pushing affordable and mid-size electric SUVs into sharper focus.

Delhi’s latest fuel price revision has once again pushed electric vehicles into the conversation, especially for urban buyers dealing with rising daily running costs. After a fresh 3 increase announced on May 15, prices sit close to the 100 mark once again. If the prices were to touch 100 a litre, the market has several value-for-money electric SUV options with low entry prices, practical range figures and features tailored for everyday city use. From compact city-friendly models to larger long-range family SUVs, these are five electric SUVs that make the strongest case for switching away from petrol:

1 VinFast VF6
VinFast VF6
Engine
59.6 kwh cc
Speed
130 kmph
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Vietnamese manufacturer VinFast recently entered India with the VF6 electric SUV. Unlike the more budget-oriented models above, the VF6 focuses heavily on technology and design.

The SUV carries a starting price of 17.29 lakh and draws power from a 59.6 kWh battery pack. Buyers can choose between two configurations delivering up to 204 bhp and 310 Nm. VinFast claims a driving range of 468 km. Equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, vegan leather upholstery and a 12.9-inch touchscreen.

2 Hyundai Creta Electric
Hyundai Creta EV
Engine
42-51.4 kWh cc
Speed
180 kmph
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The Hyundai Creta Electric carries a recognisable shape and cabin layout while transitioning the SUV into the EV space. The Creta Electric starts at 18.02 lakh and is offered with two battery options.

The entry-level 42 kWh battery delivers a claimed range of 390 km, while the larger 51.4 kWh unit increases that figure to 473 km. Output goes up to 171 bhp in higher variants. Hyundai has also equipped the SUV with Level 2 ADAS, dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof.

With fuel prices continuing to rise in Delhi, value-oriented electric SUVs are beginning to look less like niche alternatives and more like realistic everyday choices for urban buyers.

3 Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Engine
30-40 KWh cc
Speed
154 kmph
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Among the most affordable options in the segment is the Tata Punch EV. The compact electric SUV is available from 9.69 lakh under the battery-as-a-service model. It continues to target urban buyers looking for a manageable footprint and low operating costs.

Tata offers the SUV with 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery packs. The smaller battery is aimed at city use, with a real-world driving range of around 275 km, while the larger unit extends that to roughly 355 km. Power output reaches 129 bhp in the long-range version. Features such as ventilated front seats, wireless charging and a 90-degree door-opening layout add to its practicality.

4 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Engine
49-61 kWh cc
Speed
150 kmph
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Maruti Suzuki entered the EV market with the e Vitara, which currently positions itself as one of the more range-focused offerings in the mainstream segment. Prices begin at 10.99 lakh under the battery subscription structure.

The SUV is available with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, with the larger version offering an ARAI-certified range of up to 543 km. Depending on the variant, power figures go up to around 172 bhp. The interior receives a dual-screen layout, ventilated seats and sliding rear seats, giving it a more premium positioning than several rivals in its price bracket.

5 MG Windsor
MG Windsor EV
Engine
38-52.9 kWh cc
Speed
157 kmph
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 MG’s Windsor EV takes a more comfort-oriented approach. Priced from 9.99 lakh with BaaS, the crossover combines city-friendly dimensions with a feature-heavy interior.

The EV uses a 38 kWh battery paired with a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 135 bhp and 200 Nm. MG claims a range of 332 km on a full charge. Inside, the cabin prioritises passenger comfort through reclining rear seats, ventilated seating, ambient lighting and a 15.6-inch infotainment system.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 15 May 2026, 17:22 pm IST
TAGS: MG Windsor Maruti Suzuki e Vitara VinFast VF6 Hyundai Creta Electric Tata Punch EV MG Windsor Maruti Suzuki e Vitara VinFast VF6 Hyundai Creta Electric Tata Punch EV

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