5 electric scooters that offer the lowest seat height for easier riding

Shorter riders often find it difficult to manage scooters with tall seats, especially while stopping in traffic or parking. A lower seat height makes it easier to place both feet on the ground, improving confidence and overall comfort during daily commutes. If seat height is one of your biggest priorities, here are five electric scooters currently on sale in India that are among the most accessible for riders of shorter stature.

1 Honda QC1 Honda QC1 EMI starting at just ₹1,300/ month Check Eligibility The Honda QC1 has the lowest seat height among electric scooters currently available in India at just 704 mm. It is designed primarily for urban commuting and uses a 1.5 kWh fixed battery. Honda claims an IDC-certified range of 80 km, while top speed is limited to 50 kph. The QC1 is aimed at riders looking for a simple, easy-to-handle scooter rather than outright performance.

2 BMW CE 02 BMW CE-02 EMI starting at just ₹6,200/ month Check Eligibility Although it blurs the line between a scooter and a motorcycle, the BMW CE 02 offers a very approachable 750 mm seat height. Its low centre of gravity also makes it easier to handle in city conditions. Power comes from twin battery packs with a combined capacity of 3.92 kWh, delivering 11 kW and 55 Nm, with a claimed range of 108 km and a top speed of 95 kph.

3 TVS Orbiter TVS Orbiter EMI starting at just ₹1,300/ month Check Eligibility The TVS Orbiter is one of the newest entries in the affordable electric scooter segment and offers a seat height of 763 mm. Available in V1 and V2 variants, both versions share the same riding position, with differences limited to battery specifications and connectivity features. Its low seat and compact dimensions make it a practical choice for shorter riders.

4 Bajaj Chetak C2501 Bajaj Chetak EMI starting at just ₹1,400/ month Check Eligibility Positioned as the entry point into the Chetak family, the Bajaj Chetak C2501 also comes with a 763 mm seat height. It is slightly more compact than the larger Chetak variants and uses a smaller battery pack. The lower seating position and manageable proportions are intended to make the scooter more approachable for first-time EV buyers.

5 Suzuki e-Access Suzuki e Access EMI starting at just ₹2,600/ month Check Eligibility The Suzuki e-Access rounds off the list with a 765 mm seat height. It combines a low riding position with everyday practicality, offering features such as keyless access for the seat, storage compartment and charging port, along with a digital instrument cluster. The scooter uses a fixed battery and has a claimed IDC range of 95 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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