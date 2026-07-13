5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the TVS Jupiter 110

If someone is upgrading from a TVS Jupiter 110 to an electric scooter, the focus should be on comfortable ride quality and no-nonsense practicality.

TVS Jupiter 110 is one of the most popular scooters in the Indian market. However, with the ever-evolving consumer demands, and leaning preference for the electric two-wheelers amid the confusion around E20 fuel and its impact, rising cost of ownership for ICE vehicles, there are many people who want to switch to electric scooters for their regular commuting needs.

If you own a TVS Jupiter 110 and are planning to upgrade to an electric scooter, your focus should be on comfortable ride quality, no-nonsense practicality, enhanced storage, better performance, modern technology, without a jarring learning curve.

Here are the top five electric scooters I would suggest if you are planning such an upgrade.