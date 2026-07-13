5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the TVS Jupiter 110

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TVS Jupiter 110 is one of the most popular scooters in the Indian market. However, with the ever-evolving consumer demands, and leaning preference for the electric two-wheelers amid the confusion around E20 fuel and its impact, rising cost of ownership for ICE vehicles, there are many people who want to switch to electric scooters for their regular commuting needs.
If you own a TVS Jupiter 110 and are planning to upgrade to an electric scooter, your focus should be on comfortable ride quality, no-nonsense practicality, enhanced storage, better performance, modern technology, without a jarring learning curve.
Here are the top five electric scooters I would suggest if you are planning such an upgrade.
TVS iQube is the natural successor to Jupiter 110 with an electric powertrain. Built by the same brand, this feels exactly like the electric version of your Jupiter but with a major technology boost. It comes with familiar ergonomics, focusing on the conventional family-oriented look, a flat floorboard, and a comfortable suspension setup. The TVS iQube lineup is heavily diversified with multiple battery capacities and variants to match different budgets and daily commuting needs. The battery pack options range between 2.2 kWh and 5.3 kWh, offering respective ranges and performance. The range per charge for the EV ranges between 94 km and 212 km, depending on the battery pack and riding pattern.
Ather Rizta is one of the bestselling electric scooters that promises advanced technology-aided features, practicality of day-to-day commuting in and around the city, etc. It has been specifically designed to beat ICE family scooters. Rizta boasts the largest single seat in the Indian scooter market, while it offers a massive 34-litre under-seat compartment plus an optional 22-litre frunk organiser. The ‘Zip’ and ‘SmartEco’ modes, a crisp instrument cluster display, wrap-around pillion backrest, and ‘Skid Control’ for wet roads further enhance its appeal. Available with multiple battery packs, ranging between 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh, the Rizta promises up to 160 km range on a single charge.
Bajaj Chetak is not just another electric scooter, but it carries the legacy of the iconic nomenclature that ruled the Indian roads for decades. For the customers who value rugged longevity, the Chetak features a premium all-metal body that offers superior durability compared to plastic-panelled rivals. It trades the utilitarian look of the Jupiter 110 for a retro-chic, timeless aesthetic while remaining highly practical for regular commuting. The Chetak comes with a simplified lineup categorised into the C25, C30, and C35 series. The battery pack options are 2.5 kWh, 3.0 kWh and 3.5 kWh, while the maximum range on offer is up to 153 km. It gets a colourful sequential display, LED lights adding the premium tech touch.
Vida is the EV sub-brand of Hero MotoCorp. The VX2 from the OEM is a localised, family-oriented electric scooter with a sporty touch, removable battery pack, loads of features, and impressive performance. Known for its unique swappable and removable battery packs, which allow users to remove the battery units to charge them indoors like a smartphone, the Vida VX2 is available in Go and Plus variants. The battery packs for the electric scooter range between 2.2 kWh and 4.4 kWh. It promises up to 187 km range on a single charge, while the top speed is 90 kmph.
River Indie can be dubbed as the SUV of scooters. It offers a perfect upgrade if you routinely use your TVS Jupiter 110 for heavy utility, grocery runs, or riding on rough roads. The River Indie features 14-inch wheels, which are larger than Jupiter's 12-inch wheels, ensuring high stability. It also gets front crash guards, 43 litres of boot space, and unique dual front pannier mounts. The Indie is perfect for carrying family loads comfortably with a very wide floorboard and a flat, spacious seat profile. Powered by a 4 kWh battery pack, the EV promises up to 163 km IDC range.
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