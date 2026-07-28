5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the Suzuki Access

If you are looking to upgrade from a Suzuki Access to an electric scooter, here are the top five options.

Suzuki Access is a reliable workhorse in the Indian two-wheeler market's 125 cc segment. The practical and no-nonsense scooter promises everyday utility at an affordable cost without compromising on performance. However, there are many customers who seek to upgrade to an electric scooter.

For such customers, who seek to upgrade to an electric scooter from a reliable petrol workhorse like the Suzuki Access 125, it means moving to an EV that retains everyday practicality, comfort, and ease of use.

If you are looking to upgrade from the Suzuki Access to an electric scooter, here are the top five options.