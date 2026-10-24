5 electric scooters I would buy if I was upgrading from first-gen Ather 450

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Ather Energy has tasted great success with the 450 series of electric scooters. The Ather 450 series comprised a host of models like the 450S, 450X, etc. The first-generation Ather 450 electric scooter has been known for sharp handling, predictable braking, and a well-engineered software stack. However, if you own the first generation model and not satisfied with the limitations like the small under-seat boot, rigid ride quality over bad potholes, here are the five electric scooters that promise the most logical upgrades.
Ather 450X promises to be the most logical upgrade, retaining the exact agile, sharp-handling DNA while updating the technology to the modern Ather Energy standard. The range also gets boosted to up to 161 km per charge, fixing the first-generation model owner’s range anxiety. It comes packing features such as smooth MagicTwist regenerative braking system and a faster touchscreen dashboard.
The Honda Activa e: is the first electric scooter from the Japanese brand. The electric scooter carries the immense trust associated with the Activa badge. Also, just like the Ather Rizta, it is a commuting-focused model rather than focusing on acceleration and speedy cornering. It gets a swappable battery pack, allowing anywhere-charging capability. It is capable of running at 80 kmph top speed, promising up to 102 km of range on a single charge.
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.