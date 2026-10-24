5 electric scooters I would buy if I was upgrading from first-gen Ather 450

Here are the top five electric scooter options for the owners of first generation Ather 450, seeking an upgrade.

Ather Energy has tasted great success with the 450 series of electric scooters. The Ather 450 series comprised a host of models like the 450S, 450X, etc. The first-generation Ather 450 electric scooter has been known for sharp handling, predictable braking, and a well-engineered software stack. However, if you own the first generation model and not satisfied with the limitations like the small under-seat boot, rigid ride quality over bad potholes, here are the five electric scooters that promise the most logical upgrades.