5 electric scooters I would buy if I was upgrading from a Honda Activa

If you are planning to upgrade to an electric scooter from Honda Activa, here are the top 5 options.

Honda Activa has been the bestselling scooter in India for a long time. The popular commuter scooter has been known for its practicality, affordability, and overall value-for-money. It has even ranked the bestselling two-wheeler in the country a few times, ousting the Hero Splendor motorcycle. If you own a Honda Activa and are planning for an upgrade to an electric scooter, this means you require a reliable, spacious, and comfortable ride without losing the practical floorboard and ease of handling.

Here are the top 5 electric scooters to consider that can bridge the gap between the ICE and EV models seamlessly.