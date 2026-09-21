5 electric scooters I would buy if I was replacing my Bajaj Pulsar 150

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is not just another motorcycle, but one of the long-standing, highly popular, and bestselling iconic automotive models in India. Launched in 2005 for the first time, the Pulsar 150 continues to be a charmer for many, currently sold in the Classic segment of Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar range. However, for many, it is time to bid adieu to the beloved Pulsar 150. Considering the rising cost of petrol alongside tightening emission norms, inflation, and the surging cost of vehicle ownership, investing in an electric scooter seems a wise decision.
If you are looking to replace your Bajaj Pulsar 150, you are likely used to a punchy mid-range acceleration, stability, and daily reliability. Transitioning to an electric scooter means finding something that matches that performance vibe or offers a significant upgrade in terms of technology and practicality.
Here are the five electric scooters that serve as the best replacements for a Bajaj Pulsar 150.
Bajaj Chetak seems the most natural upgrade for any Pulsar 150 owner. It ensures the owner stays within the Bajaj ecosystem for service reliability. The Chetak not only carries the iconic nomenclature that ruled the Indian roads between 1972 and 2006. The EV features a robust all-metal body that offers a solid, safe, and stable feel on the road similar to the Pulsar 150. The unique, stylish design and high-quality switchgear further add to its appeal.
Ather 450X has earned quite some respect from the automotive community in India, thanks to the design, performance and reliability it offers. The 450X comes with quick and linear acceleration capability that a Pulsar owner can relate to. It gets a sharp chassis setup built for aggressive cornering and traffic carving. Google Maps integration to the instrument cluster means navigation is seamless. In a nutshell, it seems a perfect upgrade from the Bajaj Pulsar 150.
TVS iQube comes with the DNA of traditional motorcycle engineering that closely resembles the "fill-it-and-forget-it" dependability of legacy brands. The iQube promises superb ride quality thanks to the progressive telescopic suspension that handles rough patches and potholes better than most sporty scooters. The large and well-padded seat is designed for a comfortable riding posture during extended daily riding. Further, adding more appeal to it is the technology-enabled features and practicality.
Vida VX2 Plus is the most popular offering from Vida, the EV wing of Hero MotoCorp. The high-performance, commuting-focused electric scooter comes as a smart and practical choice for urban mobility. The dual removable battery setup enhances its practicality, while the tech-enabled features increase its premium appeal. It is available in a wide range of battery pack options, ranging up to 4.4 kWh. The availability of a BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) scheme makes its ownership significantly more affordable for many buyers.
River Indie is dubbed as the SUV of scooters. The River Indie offers massive utility, large 14-inch wheels, and rugged styling that handles rough city roads effortlessly, ensuring much more resemblance to a motorcycle's stability than a small-wheeled scooter. The Indie comes with a 55-litre storage capacity, a top speed of 90 kmph, and a sturdy build designed for heavy load-carrying.
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.