5 electric cars I would choose over a petrol SUV for road trips

Electric cars are gradually becoming prominent on Indian roads, as the ambiguity surrounding blended fuels and subsidies being offered to electric car owners is making them a better choice for potential car buyers. While SUVs are extremely popular among buyers in India, these 5 electric cars would be a better choice, especially for someone who is looking to buy a new car:

1 MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV EMI starting at just ₹18,500/ month Check Eligibility The MG Windsor EV is the best-selling product for the Chinese-owned British automaker in the country. The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38 kWh battery pack and a 52.9 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor producing 134.14 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The former boasts a range of 332 km, while the latter boasts a range of 449 km. The MG Windsor EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹14.69 lakh, with the range going up to ₹18.99 lakh.

2 Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta EV EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility The Creta Electric is the electric iteration of one of the best-selling cars from Hyundai, the Creta. The Creta Electric is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The Hyundai Creta Electric has a price range starting from ₹18.02 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Kia Carens Clavis EV Kia Carens Clavis EV EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility The Carens Clavis EV is the electric iteration of the seven-seater three-row MPV, Carens Clavis, from the house of Kia. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, much like the Hyundai Creta Electric, is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The price range of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts from ₹18.03 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ EMI starting at just ₹25,500/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the first electric vehicles which was introduced by the Indian automaker under the ‘Electric Origin’ motto. The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with two different battery packs: a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The former produces 228 bhp while the latter produces 282 bhp, with the torque remaining constant at 380 Nm across both battery pack options. The Mahindra BE 6 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹19.45 lakh, with the range going up to ₹27.70 lakh.

5 Tata Harrier EV Tata Harrier EV EMI starting at just ₹28,100/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Harrier EV is the Indian automaker’s flagship electric vehicle. The Tata Harrier EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 65 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery pack. The former is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, while the latter is powered by a dual electric motor setup with an induction motor setup in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear. The Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 538 km with the former and 622 km with the latter. The Tata Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.69 lakh, with the range going all the way up to ₹29.68 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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