5 electric cars I would choose over a petrol SUV for road trips

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Electric cars are gradually becoming prominent on Indian roads, as the ambiguity surrounding blended fuels and subsidies being offered to electric car owners is making them a better choice for potential car buyers. While SUVs are extremely popular among buyers in India, these 5 electric cars would be a better choice, especially for someone who is looking to buy a new car:
The MG Windsor EV is the best-selling product for the Chinese-owned British automaker in the country. The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38 kWh battery pack and a 52.9 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor producing 134.14 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The former boasts a range of 332 km, while the latter boasts a range of 449 km. The MG Windsor EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹14.69 lakh, with the range going up to ₹18.99 lakh.
The Creta Electric is the electric iteration of one of the best-selling cars from Hyundai, the Creta. The Creta Electric is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The Hyundai Creta Electric has a price range starting from ₹18.02 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Carens Clavis EV is the electric iteration of the seven-seater three-row MPV, Carens Clavis, from the house of Kia. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, much like the Hyundai Creta Electric, is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The price range of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts from ₹18.03 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the first electric vehicles which was introduced by the Indian automaker under the ‘Electric Origin’ motto. The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with two different battery packs: a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The former produces 228 bhp while the latter produces 282 bhp, with the torque remaining constant at 380 Nm across both battery pack options. The Mahindra BE 6 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹19.45 lakh, with the range going up to ₹27.70 lakh.
The Tata Harrier EV is the Indian automaker’s flagship electric vehicle. The Tata Harrier EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 65 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery pack. The former is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, while the latter is powered by a dual electric motor setup with an induction motor setup in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear. The Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 538 km with the former and 622 km with the latter. The Tata Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.69 lakh, with the range going all the way up to ₹29.68 lakh.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.