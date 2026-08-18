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5 electric cars I would choose over a petrol SUV for road trips

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 18 Aug 2026, 17:00 pm
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MG Windsor EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Kia Carens Clavis EV, Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Harrier EV emerge as compelling electric alternatives to petrol SUVs for comfortable, long-distance road trips

5 electric cars I would choose over a petrol SUV for road trips

Electric cars are gradually becoming prominent on Indian roads, as the ambiguity surrounding blended fuels and subsidies being offered to electric car owners is making them a better choice for potential car buyers. While SUVs are extremely popular among buyers in India, these 5 electric cars would be a better choice, especially for someone who is looking to buy a new car:

1 MG Windsor EV
MG Windsor EV
EMI starting at just
₹18,500/ month
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The MG Windsor EV is the best-selling product for the Chinese-owned British automaker in the country. The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38 kWh battery pack and a 52.9 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor producing 134.14 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The former boasts a range of 332 km, while the latter boasts a range of 449 km. The MG Windsor EV has a starting ex-showroom price of 14.69 lakh, with the range going up to 18.99 lakh.

2 Hyundai Creta Electric
Hyundai Creta EV
EMI starting at just
₹23,600/ month
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The Creta Electric is the electric iteration of one of the best-selling cars from Hyundai, the Creta. The Creta Electric is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The Hyundai Creta Electric has a price range starting from 18.02 lakh (ex-showroom) to 24.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Kia Carens Clavis EV
Kia Carens Clavis EV
EMI starting at just
₹23,600/ month
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The Carens Clavis EV is the electric iteration of the seven-seater three-row MPV, Carens Clavis, from the house of Kia. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, much like the Hyundai Creta Electric, is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The price range of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts from 18.03 lakh (ex-showroom) to 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ
EMI starting at just
₹25,500/ month
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The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the first electric vehicles which was introduced by the Indian automaker under the ‘Electric Origin’ motto. The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with two different battery packs: a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The former produces 228 bhp while the latter produces 282 bhp, with the torque remaining constant at 380 Nm across both battery pack options. The Mahindra BE 6 has a starting ex-showroom price of 19.45 lakh, with the range going up to 27.70 lakh.

5 Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
EMI starting at just
₹28,100/ month
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The Tata Harrier EV is the Indian automaker’s flagship electric vehicle. The Tata Harrier EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 65 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery pack. The former is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, while the latter is powered by a dual electric motor setup with an induction motor setup in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear. The Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 538 km with the former and 622 km with the latter. The Tata Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of 21.69 lakh, with the range going all the way up to 29.68 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2026, 17:00 pm IST
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