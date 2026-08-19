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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 3 Electric Scooters I Would Buy Instead Of A Petrol Scooter

3 Electric scooters I would buy instead of a petrol scooter

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 19 Aug 2026, 16:33 pm
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  • From the Ather Rizta to the TVS iQube and Vida VX2, here are three electric scooters I would choose instead of a conventional petrol scooter.

TVS iQube has proven to be one of the most reliable electric scooters in the Indian market.

The conventional petrol scooter remains the default choice for most Indian commuters, but the electric scooter has become a much more convincing alternative. With potentially lower running costs, instant torque and increasingly competitive range, today's electric scooters can handle the daily commute without feeling like a compromise. There is also a wider variety of options now, from family-focused models to affordable scooters and performance-oriented offerings.

So, if I were in the market for a new scooter today and wanted to skip petrol altogether, these are the three electric scooters I would consider.

1 Ather Rizta 
Ather Energy Rizta
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
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The Ather Rizta would be one of my first choices because it addresses what most people actually want from a scooter: practicality.

The Rizta is designed primarily as a family scooter and gets a spacious seat along with 34 litres of under-seat storage. It is available with battery options offering claimed ranges of up to 159 km, while its top speed is rated at 80 kmph. Depending on the variant, the Rizta is priced from 1.21 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.

It also gets features such as traction control, fall alert, pothole alert and hill-hold assist. That makes it more than just a practical alternative to a petrol scooter, especially for buyers who value safety and technology.

2 TVS iQube
TVS iQube
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
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The TVS iQube is perhaps one of the easiest electric scooters to recommend to someone moving away from petrol.

Its styling and riding position are familiar, so you do not need to completely change your expectations of what a scooter should be. The iQube is available with 2.2kWh, 3.1kWh and 3.5kWh battery options, with the 2.2kWh version claiming 94 km of range. 

The iQube also has the advantage of TVS' established network, which can be an important consideration when making the switch to an EV. Also, it has been on sale for quite some years now and has proven itself reliable. 

3 Vida VX2
Vida VX2
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
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The Vida VX2 is perhaps the most interesting scooter on this list for one specific reason: its removable batteries.

Charging an electric scooter can be difficult for buyers who live in apartments or park their vehicle away from a power socket. The VX2 addresses that issue by allowing its battery packs to be removed and charged separately. It also offers 33.2 litres of boot space.

The VX2 is available with multiple battery configurations, and prices range from 79,490 to 1.31 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, depending on the variant.

The more affordable versions also make the VX2 interesting for buyers who want to enter the EV space without spending significantly more than they would on a conventional scooter.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2026, 16:33 pm IST
TAGS: TVS iQube electric vehicles EV electric scooters Vida VX2 Ather Ather Energy Rizta
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