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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 2027 Vinfast Vf8 Revealed In Vietnam, Gets Up To 500 Km Range

2027 VinFast VF8 revealed in Vietnam, gets up to 500 km range

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 22 May 2026, 10:21 am
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  • VinFast has launched the updated VF 8 in Vietnam, adding new tech, improved comfort, ADAS features and early booking discounts.

VinFast VF 8
The updated VinFast VF 8 receives a redesigned chassis, revised styling elements,
VinFast VF 8
The updated VinFast VF 8 receives a redesigned chassis, revised styling elements,
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VinFast has introduced the new-generation VF 8 in Vietnam, giving its D-segment electric SUV a major update across design, cabin technology and driving hardware. The company says the model has been developed by its own engineering team to improve stability, comfort and overall usability. Bookings open on May 27, 2026, while deliveries are set to begin in late July 2026. The listed price is VND 999 million, which works out to about 36.5 lakh at current exchange rates. The early deposit discount of VND 51 million roughly converts to 1.86 lakh.

VinFast VF8: Design updates

The VF 8 continues as one of the most important models in VinFast’s electric vehicle line-up, but the new version has been given a full rethink. It is built around the brand’s “Tech Fluid" design philosophy, which focuses on smooth lines, a modern look and a sense of motion even when the SUV is standing still. The exterior measures 4,701 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width and 1,670 mm in height, with a 2,840 mm wheelbase, 170 mm ground clearance and 19-inch wheels.

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Also Read : VinFast crosses 1 lakh sales in Vietnam within 9 months

At the front, the SUV gets a wide gloss-black grille and wing-shaped LED daytime running lights. The side profile rises gently toward the rear, while the back end uses a minimalist layout with large taillamps and VinFast’s signature wing-shaped LED strip.

VinFast VF8: Cabin and equipment

Inside, the new VF 8 features a 12.9-inch central infotainment screen, a secondary display behind the steering wheel and a steering-column gear selector. VinFast has also fitted dual-zone climate control with air ionisation and a Combi 1.0 filter. The driver’s seat gets six-way power adjustment with memory, while the rear seat can recline and fold in a 60:40 split. An eight-speaker audio system and a virtual assistant that supports multiple Vietnamese dialects are also part of the package.

2027 VinFast VF8
The new-generation VinFast VF 8 brings updated interior styling and a larger infotainment display
2027 VinFast VF8
The new-generation VinFast VF 8 brings updated interior styling and a larger infotainment display

VinFast VF8: Power, range and safety

Mechanically, the SUV uses a 170 kW motor and 330 Nm of torque, paired with front-wheel drive and Eco, Normal and Sport modes. A 60.13 kWh battery pack delivers up to 500 km of range on the NEDC cycle, and fast charging from 10 per cent to 70 per cent takes under 30 minutes. VinFast has also added ADAS features such as Highway Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Warning and a 360-degree camera. The company is targeting ASEAN NCAP 5-star safety standards.

Also Read : VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Specifications compared

VinFast VF8: Warranty and offers

The VF 8 in Vietnam comes with a seven-year or 160,000 km vehicle warranty and an eight-year or 160,000 km battery warranty, whichever comes first. Customers who place a deposit between May 27 and June 3, 2026, will get the VND 51 million launch discount, alongside other offers under VinFast’s “Intense for a Green Future" programme.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 22 May 2026, 10:21 am IST
TAGS: vinfast vinfast vf 8 vf 8

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