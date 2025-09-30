2026 Volvo EX90: India-bound electric SUV gets more tech, faster charging

Volvo has opened orders for the India-bound EX90, with updates spanning hardware and software, and with this, the electric SUV grows smarter, brings better charging times, and adds new safety features. The 2026 Volvo EX90 is launching in India later this year, and it will come with the latest slew of updates. While it has been available in the global markets for some time, the Swedish carmaker will be rolling out some of these changes to the 2025 model at no additional cost.

New 800-volt architecture

There are no cosmetic changes to the 2026 Volvo EX90, but the electric SUV will now be based on the carmaker’s advanced 800V architecture, up from the 2025 model’s 400V platform. The updates include improvements to the in-house battery management system, which enables faster charging times and can add up to 250 km of range with a 10-minute charge.

The new 800V system further enables the SUV to deliver more power for better acceleration, while using the energy in a more efficient manner. The shift to the new architecture additionally allowed Volvo to reduce the use of materials, thereby reducing the weight of the battery and electric motor.

Also Read : Our Volvo EX30 Review

New Nvidia chips for higher computing power

The 2026 EX90 will be based on the new 800-volt architecture that allows for more power, faster charging speeds, and improved driving range

Volvo updated the EX90’s core computer, which was an Nvidia Xavier chip-based system, with new dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin chips, which enable up to 500 TOPS (Trillion Operations per Second). What this means is that the SUV can process a huge amount of data and make decisions almost instantaneously.

Highlighting the upgrade, Anders Bell, chief technology & engineering officer at Volvo Cars, says, “we can provide our customers with advanced safety and driver support features, along with continuous improvements to the infotainment and battery management systems – all delivered seamlessly over the air."

The system is built to handle massive amounts of sensor data from cameras, radar, lidar, and AI models all at once, helping the car “see," “think," and “react" safely in real time. Current owners of the 2025 EX90 can get these updates for free through a one-time scheduled service visit.

Updated safety suite and more:

The 2026 EX90 will feature new connected safety alerts for driving conditions, road hazards, and accidents. It brings further updates to the automatic emergency steering feature as well as Park Pilot assist. On top of this, Volvo has integrated an automatic e-call feature with the Emergency Stop Assist (ESA), which helps bring the car to a complete stop when the driver fails to respond in certain situations. Once the car is stationary, the e-call feature will connect the occupants with an emergency call centre associated with Volvo Cars.

The EX90 will additionally feature a new electrochromatic panoramic glass roof, which allows the user to adjust transparency with the push of a button.

Also Read : Volvo EX30 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Which premium EV makes more sense

Volvo EX90: What you need to know

The 2026 Volvo EX90 will join the recently-launched EX30 entry-level electric SUV and its coupe version, the EC40. Unveiled in 2022 as the electrified iteration of the brand’s flagship XC90 SUV, it comes with a 111 kWh battery pack in its top-spec variant with a single-charge driving range of nearly 500 km according to the EPA testing cycle (or 600 km WLTP). With twin electric motors, the SUV makes 510 bhp and can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds.

The EX90 starts at $81,290 (approx ₹72.15 lakh) and is expected to be listed at around the ₹1.00 crore mark when it launches in India. Upon arrival, it will join the niche luxury electric SUV segment, competing with the likes of the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Volvo EX90 vs rivals (top-spec variants only) Model Battery Capacity Power Torque Range 0–100 km/h Price (ex-showroom) Volvo EX90 111 kWh 510 bhp 910 Nm ~600 km (WLTP) 4.7 s ₹ 1- 1.30 cr Audi Q8 e-tron 55 114 kWh 402 bhp 664 Nm 359–484 km (WLTP) 5.6 s ₹ 1.27 cr BMW iX xDrive50 108.8 kWh 523 bhp 630 Nm Up to 635 km (WLTP) 6.1 s ₹ 1.40 cr Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4Matic 118 kWh 544 bhp 858 Nm Up to 809 km (ARAI) 4.7 s ₹ 1.47 cr

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: