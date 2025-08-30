2026 Tesla Model Y Performance revealed with 580 km range and sporty upgrades

Tesla recently unveiled its more powerful, range-topping version of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. The 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance arrives in the global markets with updated styling, interior changes, a tweaked suspension setup, and 580 km single-charge range (WLTP). With this, the family SUV charts into supercar territory with more performance and features than the Long Range RWD variant sold on Indian shores.

The Model Y Performance brings updated front and rear fascias, which take on a more aggressive look with redesigned front intakes, a carbon fibre ducktail spoiler, a chunkier rear diffuser with additional vents, and exclusive badging on the tailgate. It comes riding on exclusive 21-inch Arachnid alloy wheels, with red brake calipers hidden behind.

On the inside, the flagship Model Y gets fitted with new sports seats with integrated headrests and full electric adjustability with heating and ventilation. The cabin features a carbon fibre trim on the dashboard, which is equipped with a larger 16-inch infotainment display, up from the 15.4-inch unit on the standard version available in India. The car further features a 15-speaker audio system with a subwoofer alongside all features available in the Long Range RWD variant.

