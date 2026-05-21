⁠2026 Tata Tiago EV revealed ahead of May 28 launch. Top 6 changes it received

Tata Motors has unveiled the Tiago EV facelift through a digital teaser video. This facelifted version of the Tiago EV will bring a plethora of changes across the exterior and inside the cabin, as the teaser video suggested. The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift will debut in India on May 28, 2026.

Tata Tiago EV is a standout electric hatchback that appeals to consumers seeking a budget-friendly electric car for daily commuting in and around the city, which gets a host of upmarket features and a strong and safe body. The EV has been uncovered alongside the ICE version of the Tata Tiago.

If you are planning to buy the upcoming 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, here are the top six changes the hatchback has received.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: 360-degree camera

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift will come with a 360-degree camera. The front profile of the electric car has a camera positioned right below the brand logo, while the ORVMs also come with a camera fitted to them at the bottom. At the back as well, there is a camera mounted on the registration plate housing. This hints that the hatchback will come with a 360-degree camera, which will certainly enhance the EV's appeal and safety quotient.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: New colour

Just like its ICE sibling, the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift will come with a refreshed colpour palette. The automaker has teased a new light green exterior colour for the electric hatchback, which is a fresh addition to the car. Expect more new colour options to be there.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: New front fascia

The front profile of the outgoing Tata Tiago EV is identical to its ICE-powered sibling. However, there are subtle EV-specific elements. The 2026 Tata Tiago EV marks a major departure from that strategy. As the electric car has been teased, the front profile looks completely distinct from the ICE version. It looks flat with the body-coloured closed panel and is not as aesthetic as the outgoing version. The bumper also comes with a changed appearance. There is a vertically slated air dam replicating the design of the Tata Punch EV. The bumper is flanked by two black inserts positoned at both ends.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Redesigned lighting package

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with redesigned lighting package as compared to the outgoing model. The LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs come with a new design. Interestingly, the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift misses out on fog lamps, which the ICE-powered version of the car is equipped with. To the back, the sleek LED connected taillight givs the hatchback a heavily refrshing look. Interestingly, the rear profile of the electric hatchback looks similar to the updated ICE Tiago, with the taillights and the overall tailgate design. The only wat to differentiate it from the back would be the badge and lack of an exhaust pipe.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: New design aero alloy wheels

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift will come with new design aero alloy wheels. While the blacked-off alloy wheels enhance the visual appeal, they are also expected to enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of the upcoming version of the electric hatchback.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Updated interior

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift will come with a revised interior. Expect it to be more upmarket compared to the current model. The teaser video has only revealed that there will be a free-standing large touchscreen infotainment system, while the seats come wearing a light colour and look chunkier than the current model.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: