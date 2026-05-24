2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift interior revealed; check what's new

Indian automaker Tata Motors has revealed the interior of its upcoming electric hatchback, the Tiago EV, on its social media handles. The Tata Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles available in the country. The Tata Tiago EV was launched back in 2022, and this facelift marks the first facelift of the electric iteration of Tata Motors’ entry-level hatchback. Set to launch on May 28 alongside its ICE iteration, the updated cabin looks like an upgrade.

Tata Tiago EV: Interior Changes

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift mirrors the structural design and layout of its ICE-powered sibling, utilising a refreshed dual-tone light grey-and-black colour scheme. The lighter upholstery extends across the seating surfaces, armrests, and select dashboard trim pieces. A new dashboard profile, a reworked centre console with further gloss-black accents and the move of the engine start/stop button to the right of the steering column are among the key ergonomic updates. Furthermore, the signature two-spoke steering wheel features prominent ‘Tata EV’ branding.

The cabin is set to boast a host of features, including a dual-screen arrangement featuring a dash-mounted floating touchscreen infotainment display and a floating digital instrument cluster. In addition, the Tata Tiago EV receives front seatback pockets and newly added rear air conditioning vents. Additionally, the Tata Tiago EV facelift is set to get a six-speaker audio system with four door-mounted speakers and two A-pillar tweeters. Moreover, advanced safety equipment, including a 360-degree camera system, will be shared with the premium variants of the standard model.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Tiago facelift interior teased, gets new upholstery, instrument cluster and more

Tata Tiago EV: Expected Powertrain Options

While the company has not yet finalised the official technical specifications for the 2026 electric derivative, the outgoing model used to boast two different battery packs: a 19.2 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor generating 60.1 hp and 110 Nm of torque, delivering a range of 223 km, and a 24 kWh battery pack producing 73.9 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, with a range of 293 km.

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, upon its launch, is expected to compete against the MG Comet and Citroen eC3, much like the outgoing model.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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