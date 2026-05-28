2026 Tata Tiago EV launched at 6.99 lakh; BaaS starts at 4.69 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the updated 2026 iteration of the Tata Tiago EV in India on Thursday at a starting price of ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the price topping at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly revised design and an updated feature list inside the cabin, which sets it apart from the outgoing model.

The electric hatchback has been launched in India alongside its ICE-powered sibling, the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift. Interestingly, the updated electric hatchback has been launched at a time when the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices have again forced the limelight on electric cars.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Price

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Variant-wise price list Battery pack & variant Smart Pure+ Creative+ 19 kWh ₹ 6.99 lakh ₹ 8.49 lakh 24 kWh ₹ 9.49 lakh ₹ 9.99 lakh * With BaaS, price starts at ₹ 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and a rental of ₹ 2.60/km * All prices, ex-showroom

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with customers opting for outright purchase. There is a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option available for the electric hatchback. Under the BaaS, the EV is priced from ₹4.69 lakh with a rental charge of ₹2.60 per kilometre driven.

A notable fact is that this time, Tata Motors has taken a different approach for the Tiago EV's design, as the electric car has shed the similar styling language as its ICE sibling, which was visible in the outgoing model. Instead, the Tiago EV can be easily distinguished as a completely different model even with a blink-and-miss glance.

The front profile of the updated Tiago EV has undergone the most significant transformation. There is a body-coloured, closed-off panel in place of the front grille that now distinguishes the Tiago EV from its ICE sibling, ensuring a more streamlined and clean aesthetic. The headlamps have become slimmer, and there are integrated LED DRLs. There is a redesigned bumper with sharper detailing, making the hatchback more modern-looking and appealing than before. While the overall silhouette of both the ICE and EV versions remains the same, the Tiago EV gets redesigned aero-style 14-inch alloy wheels, gloss black ORVMs, a shark fin antenna and the Tata.ev branding on the doors. Moving to the rear, it gets a new connected LED tail lamp and a gloss-black strip across the tailgate. The rear bumper is also redesigned.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Colours Dehradun Dew

Sobo Surge

Pangong Pulse

Pure Grey

Daytona Grey

Pristine White

The Tiago EV facelift comes with six different colour options, which are: Dehradun Dew, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Interior

Tata Tiago EV facelift gets a new steering wheel with a two-spoke layout featuring an illuminated Tata.ev logo in the centre, instead of the conventional brand logo.

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift gets a noticeably updated dashboard layout, which is more premium and contemporary compared to the outgoing model. The cabin sports a dual-tone theme but now features premium textured inserts and better upholstery materials. A major update is the introduction of dual free-standing digital displays, which include a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel also comes updated with a two-spoke layout featuring an illuminated Tata.ev logo in the centre, instead of the conventional brand logo. Other features include auto-folding ORVMs, a dual smartphone wireless charger, a front armrest with storage, a cooled glovebox, an electric tailgate, an air filter, rear AC vents, etc.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Safety

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift has received a major upgrade on the safety front in the form of a 360-degree surround view camera, blind spot monitor, etc. The closed front grille, ORVMs and the rear profile come equipped with cameras. It comes with six airbags as standard fitment. Adding more assurance on safety is the robust body shell, as the OEM claims. It comes with over 90 safety features, including hill hold control, electronic stability control, cruise control, traction control, front auto defogger, rain-sensing wiper, etc.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Powertrain

Powering the new Tata Tiago EV facelift is a 19.2 kWh battery pack and a 24 kWh battery pack, with the latter promising 40% faster charging capability, ensuring 100 km range in 18 minutes. The fast charging is supported till 50-degree celsius. Interestingly, the battery packs come with a lifetime warranty for unlimited kilometres, which is a segment-first thing. The bigger pack promises up to 285 km range on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: