2026 Renault Megane e-Tech electric unveiled in the UK market; gets 500 km of range

French automaker Renault has introduced the updated Megane E-Tech electric, with a revamped design, better efficiency, better connected car features, and a two-variant model range. The Renault Megane was first launched in 2022 as a key product for the company in the EV space, while the updated Megane E-Tech Electric strengthens its position in an evolving car market.

Renault Megane e-Tech Electric: Design

The exterior of the Megane e-Tech electric has received a substantial revamp, with the front fascia being completely redesigned, featuring a more prominent body-coloured bumper, a new lighting signature consisting of eight diamond-shaped elements, and an updated gloss-black closed grille that forms part of Renault’s latest design language, among others. In addition, the repositioned Renault emblem and redesigned daytime running lights (DRLs) enhance the vehicle’s contemporary character. Despite these updates, the Megane retains its silhouette, including its long wheelbase, sculpted wheel arches, flush door handles, and coupe-inspired roofline.

Notably, the company has streamlined the lineup into two trim levels: Techno and Esprit Alpine. Both variants feature upgraded equipment, while the Esprit Alpine adds sportier styling elements, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, and premium interior enhancements.

Renault Megane e-Tech Electric: Battery Pack and Performance

The 2026 Renault Megane e-Tech electric is equipped with a 67 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery featuring advanced cell-to-pack technology, sending power to a wound-rotor synchronous motor producing 216.9 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The updated electric vehicle from Renault’s portfolio boasts a range of approximately 500 km, while improved DC fast-charging capability allows the battery to charge from 15 to 80 per cent in around 24 minutes at speeds of up to 165 kW.

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Renault Megane e-Tech Electric: Features

The feature list of the Renault Megane e-Tech electric includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch multimedia touchscreen, navigation, voice assistance, connected services, Google Gemini AI integration, driver recognition technology, Smart Mode driving adaptation, and wireless Qi2 charging, among others. Renault has additionally introduced a one-pedal driving function, complemented by multiple regenerative braking levels.

Safety is key, with the EV offering more than 30 advanced driver assistance systems available, including intelligent adaptive cruise control, emergency stop assist, predictive eco-driving support, and personalised safety coaching functions. Through the new My Renault mobile application, owners can remotely monitor charging, pre-condition the cabin, plan journeys, and locate charging stations.

Manufactured at Ampere ElectriCity in France, the Megane E-Tech electric is assembled at Renault’s Douai facility, while its electric motor is produced at the Cléon plant in Normandy. The latest model has been developed with a particular focus on making the transition to electric mobility easier for new customers.

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