2026 MG4 revealed at Beijing Auto Show

Beijing Auto Show served as the stage for Morris Garages to showcase its latest push in electric mobility, headlined by the updated 2026 MG4. The hatchback arrives with a series of design tweaks, feature enhancements and new-age tech, reinforcing its position as a global EV contender.

Updated Design and Customisation Focus

The 2026 MG4 introduces fresh exterior colours like Ice Crystal Blue and Almond Beige, paired with a contrasting black floating roof and redesigned 17-inch Starry alloy wheels. MG has also leaned into personalisation, collaborating with artist Jacky Tsai and the Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts to offer unique, art-inspired custom options.

Cabin Tech and Comfort Upgrades

Inside, the MG4 sees a significant upgrade in comfort and technology. The front seats now feature heating, ventilation, massage and memory functions, elevating the premium quotient. The dashboard houses an 8-inch digital driver display alongside a 15.6-inch 2.5K central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay support and enhanced smart cockpit integration.

Smarter Driver Assistance and EV Tech

MG has also upgraded the car’s intelligent driver assistance suite, adding features such as nose-in parking, custom parking memory and dead-end parking assist. These systems are designed to handle complex real-world urban scenarios with greater ease.

Under the skin, the MG4 continues to use advanced EV architecture, including CTB (cell-to-body) integration, smart thermal management and semi-solid battery technology. These improvements contribute to better efficiency, safety and packaging. The model has already built a strong global customer base and continues to post healthy monthly sales, making it one of the more successful electric hatchbacks in its segment.

Expanding Lineup: MG 4X and MG 07

Alongside the MG4, MG previewed future additions like the MG 4X electric SUV and the MG 07 coupe. The MG 4X will feature rear-wheel drive and a semi-solid battery even in base trims, while the MG 07 introduces AI-driven mobility with advanced autonomous tech developed in partnership with Momenta.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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