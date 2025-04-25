2026 MG Cyberster, Cyber X and Cyberster Black showcased at Shanghai Auto Show

At the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, MG Motor showcased three electric vehicles. There is the Cyber X ‘Box’ concept, Cyberster MY 2026 and the new Cyberster Black 101st Anniversary Edition. As of now, it is not known when these vehicles will go on sale, but as expected, they will first hit the global market.

MG says that the Cyberster is the spiritual successor to the MG B. For 2026, the Cyberster will come with two new exterior hues—Iris Blue and Andes Gray—and dual-tone Red/Black or Gray/White interiors. The interior gets body-color matched trim panels and a wind deflector that MG claims reduces cabin turbulence by up to 90 per cent.

MG Cyberster Black comes with cosmetic changes only.

The brand also introduced a new black edition of the Cyberster, which comes with high-gloss black paint and chrome accents. Apart from this, there is also a new Cyberster GTS on offer now that comes with a hardtop.

In the international market, the brand offers a rear-wheel drive variant of the electric convertible, featuring a 64 kWh battery pack that is said to provide a range of up to 519 kilometers. The electric motor is designed to deliver a peak power output of 295 bhp. Furthermore, the electric sports car, touted as the most powerful MG model to date, is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack that enables the Cyberster to achieve a distance of up to 510 kilometers on a single charge. The MG Cyberster is powered by dual electric motors, which collectively generate a peak power of 510 bhp and an impressive maximum torque of 725 Nm. The manufacturer asserts that the MG Cyberster can accelerate from a complete stop to 100 km/h in merely 3.2 seconds.

Also Read : 2025 MG Hector launched at ₹13.99 lakh, is now E20 compliant

MG Cyber X

For the Cyber X, MG has brought back pop up headlights.

The Cyber X is created by Joseph Kaban, the designer of the Bugatti Veyron supercar. It has a tall and compact design with extremely short front and rear overhangs. The surface of the car is sprayed with the color of ‘Stardust Gray’, presenting a matte sandstone texture. MG has brought back pop-up headlights with the Cyber X which were popular back in 1970s and 80s. As of now, the specifications of the Cyber X are not yet revealed.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: