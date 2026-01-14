Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 2026 Mercedes Benz Eqs Launched In India; Prices Start At 1.32 Crore

2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS launched in India; Prices start at 1.32 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jan 2026, 13:37 pm
  • Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2026 EQS electric SUV in India in EQS 450 and EQS 580 variants. Prices start at 1.34 crore, with 5- and 7-seat options on offer.

2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2026 version of the EQS electric SUV in India. The updated EQS is offered in two variants: EQS 450 and EQS 580.

The EQS 450 is available in a five-seat configuration, while the EQS 580 comes with a seven-seat layout. Pricing starts at 1.34 crore (ex-showroom) for the EQS 450, with the EQS 580 priced at 1.48 crore (ex-showroom).

The EQS continues as the brand’s flagship electric SUV in the Indian market, positioned above other EV offerings from Mercedes-Benz.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2026, 13:37 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles
