2026 Mercedes Benz Eqs Launched In India; Prices Start At 1.34 Crore

2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS launched in India; Prices start at 1.34 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2026, 14:57 pm
  • Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2026 EQS electric SUV in India in EQS 450 and EQS 580 variants. Prices start at 1.34 crore, with 5- and 7-seat options on offer.

2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS Front Profile
2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS
2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS Front Profile
2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2026 version of the EQS electric SUV in India. The updated EQS is offered in two variants: EQS 450 and EQS 580.

The EQS 450 is available in a five-seat configuration, while the EQS 580 comes with a seven-seat layout. Pricing starts at 1.34 crore (ex-showroom) for the EQS 450, with the EQS 580 priced at 1.48 crore (ex-showroom).

The EQS continues as the brand’s flagship electric SUV in the Indian market, positioned above other EV offerings from Mercedes-Benz.

EQS 450: Powertrain, Range and New Features

The EQS 450 is powered by an electric motor producing 265 kW of peak power and 800 Nm of torque. It is offered with a five-seat layout and comes with Mercedes-Benz’s 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system as standard. The SUV is ARAI-certified for a driving range of 775 km on a single charge and has a top speed of 210 km/h. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is claimed at 6.2 seconds.

The EQS 450 is equipped with AIRMATIC air suspension. It uses a 122 kWh battery pack, which supports DC fast charging at up to 200 kW. Mercedes claims a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be achieved in 31 minutes under ideal conditions.

Mercedes-Benz has also expanded the feature list of the EQS 450. The AMG Line package, previously limited to the EQS 580, is now available on the 450 as well. This includes 21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels, AMG-specific front and rear aprons with chrome accents, and aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels finished in high-gloss black. Rear seat ventilation, earlier exclusive to the EQS 580, is now offered on the EQS 450. The rear cabin also gets an MBUX tablet that allows passengers to control comfort and infotainment functions.

Also Read : First Made-In-India Mercedes-Maybach GLS launched; Priced at 2.75 crore

EQS 580: Technical Specifications

The EQS 580 sits above the 450 and is offered with a seven-seat configuration. It produces 400 kW of peak power and 858 Nm of torque, enabling a 0–100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds. The EQS 580 has an ARAI-certified range of 809 km, the same 210 km/h top speed, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, AIRMATIC air suspension, and a 122 kWh battery with 200 kW DC fast-charging capability, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 31 minutes.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2026, 13:37 pm IST
Electric Vehicles

