2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class breaks cover globally; Fully electric and most powerful yet

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled its next-generation C-Class , and for the first time in the model's history, it arrives without a combustion engine. The new electric C-Class marks a significant shift for one of Mercedes' best-selling nameplates, retaining the model's premium character on a ground-up electric architecture. The launch begins in the United States, with a broader global rollout, including India, expected to follow, subject to local regulations. Pricing for India has not yet been announced.

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Performance and powertrain

The launch model is the top-spec C 400 4MATIC electric, producing 360 kW (roughly 483 bhp) through a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. It covers zero to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds, making it the quickest C-Class ever built.

Unlike most EVs, the rear axle gets a two-speed transmission. A shorter first gear (11:1) handles city driving and towing, while second gear (5:1) optimises motorway efficiency. On all-wheel-drive variants, the front motor disconnects almost instantly under light loads, cutting front axle energy losses by up to 90 per cent. Battery-to-wheel efficiency is rated at 93 per cent.

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The front grille features 1,050 illuminated dots behind a smoked glass mesh, with light animations playing on locking, unlocking, and charging. Headlights adopt a star-shaped daytime running light signature, with an optional ‘DIGITAL LIGHT’ micro-LED system that extends the illumination range by 40 per cent while consuming half the power of the previous generation.

At the rear, four round red taillights in a star arrangement create a distinct identity. The optional ‘SKY CONTROL’ panoramic roof splits its glass into nine independently dimmable segments and projects 162 illuminated stars that sync with the cabin's ambient lighting.

The rear end of the new electric C-Class appears rather handsome with its star-pattern taillights and a blacked-out connected panel.

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Range and charging

The 94 kWh usable battery is rated at up to 762 km (WLTP), aided by a low drag coefficient starting from 0.22, a multi-source heat pump, and a recuperation system that recovers up to 300 kW during braking. Using an 800-volt architecture with DC fast-charging support up to 330 kW, the car can recover around 325 km of range in just 10 minutes. For older 400-volt infrastructure, an optional DC converter is available.

Mercedes also confirms bidirectional charging support, letting the car feed energy back to the grid or external devices. A rear-wheel-drive variant targeting approximately 800 km of range is expected next year.

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Interior and technology

The cabin has grown significantly; the wheelbase stretches to 2,962 mm, up 97 mm over the petrol C-Class, adding knee room upfront and headroom throughout. Boot space stands at 470 litres, with an additional 101-litre frunk up front. The interior is available with a vegan-certified materials package, only the second car in the world after the GLC to carry certification from The Vegan Society.

The headline feature inside is the optional 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which spans the full dashboard width and uses matrix LED backlighting with over 1,000 individual LEDs. The driver and front passenger displays can be brightness-adjusted independently. The fourth-generation MBUX infotainment combines AI from ChatGPT-4o, Microsoft Bing, and Google Gemini; the system picks whichever model suits the task. The "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant supports multi-part conversations with short-term memory.

Navigation runs on Google Maps and includes Mercedes' Electric Intelligence routing, which accounts for real-time energy use, traffic, elevation, driving style, and even forecast wind conditions. It auto-plans charging stops and pre-conditions the battery before arrival.

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2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Ride and handling

Standard suspension uses amplitude-selective damping on a four-link front and multi-link rear axle. The optional ‘AIRMATIC’ air suspension adds predictive damping, using live data from other Mercedes vehicles ahead (Car-to-X) and Google Maps to adjust before hitting road imperfections, rather than reacting after the fact.

Rear-axle steering with up to 4.5 degrees of movement cuts the turning circle to 11.2 metres. Below 70 km/h, the rear wheels turn opposite to the fronts for tighter city manoeuvring; above that speed, they turn in the same direction for lane-change stability.

As Jorg Burzer, Mercedes-Benz's Chief Technology Officer, put it: "It's the sportiest C‑Class we have ever built – while at the same time offering a S-Class-like ride comfort, thanks to ‘AIRMATIC’ and rear-axle steering. With up to 762 kilometres of range and up to 325 kilometres recharged in ten minutes, even long-distance drives become effortless and smooth."

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Safety

The electric C-Class carries up to 27 cameras and sensors. Standard European equipment includes ‘DISTRONIC’ adaptive cruise control, and up to 11 airbags are available, including a front centre airbag fitted globally as standard. A new ‘PRE-SAFE’ curve function uses navigation data to warn the driver with a seatbelt tightening if speed is too high for an upcoming bend.

The optional ‘MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO’ package offers nearly hands-free point-to-point driving in city traffic, though its rollout is initially limited to the US. All vehicle software can be updated over the air via Mercedes' MB.OS platform, eliminating workshop visits for most new features.

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