2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 spec comparison: battery pack, dimensions, features, price

Electric vehicles have become a practical option to buy, especially with the constant fear of a potential rise in petrol and diesel prices due to the ongoing conflicts in the West Asia region. Hyundai recently launched its 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 with a few minor changes, with its sister company having a premium electric SUV, the Kia EV6 , in its portfolio. What are the two electric SUVs like, and how will they fare head-to-head? Let’s find out:

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 both feature 84 kWh batteries. While the Ioniq 5 offers more range and height, the pricier EV6 delivers superior power and premium amenities.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Battery Pack, Power and Range

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is powered by an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery, sending power to a rear axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 225.2 bhp, whereas the Kia EV6 is powered by an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery, sending power to all four wheels producing 320.55 bhp. The former boasts an ARAI-certified range of 690 km, whereas the latter gets an ARAI-certified range of 663 km.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Dimensions

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 measures 4,655 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height (without shark fin antenna), with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The Kia EV6, on the other hand, measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,570 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz flags supply risks as West Asian tensions persist

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Features

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with features, including a multifunction three-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, a wireless phone charger, a six-speaker Bose sound system, a tyre pressure monitoring system and six airbags, among others.

The Kia EV6, on the other hand, is equipped with a dual 12.3-inch panoramic display, a 360-degree camera, a wireless smartphone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, a head-up display, all-door power windows and eight airbags, among others.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Price

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been priced at ₹55.40 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Kia EV6 has been priced at ₹65.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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