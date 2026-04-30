2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Price, features and specs compared

Hyundai has recently updated the Ioniq 5 in India with a larger battery pack, revised styling and added technology, bringing fresh attention to the premium electric SUV segment. It now faces the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, which was introduced earlier as BMW’s locally produced EV for India. While the Hyundai focuses on longer claimed range and new features, the BMW counters with a lower starting price, spacious long-wheelbase packaging and strong luxury credentials. Both target buyers looking for a premium electric SUV, but they differ clearly in price, equipment and overall approach. Here's how they compare:

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Pricing

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at ₹55.70 lakh, ex-showroom. Hyundai currently offers the model in a single fully loaded configuration.

The BMW iX1 LWB is available in eDrive20L M Sport form at ₹51.40 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the first BMW electric vehicle to be locally produced in India.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Battery, range and performance

Hyundai has fitted the updated Ioniq 5 with a larger 84.0 kWh battery pack. The company claims an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 690 km, making it the longest-range option here.

BMW uses a 64.8 kWh battery pack in the iX1 LWB. Its front-mounted electric motor develops around 201 bhp and 250 Nm. Claimed MIDC range stands at 531 km.

Also Read : Hyundai unveils Tesla-inspired infotainment system with 17-inch screen, AI assistant

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Cabin and features

The Ioniq 5 receives a refreshed interior with a new three-spoke leather steering wheel, redesigned centre fascia and dual 12.3-inch displays. It also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car navigation cockpit, over-the-air updates, in-car charging payment support and active sound design.

BMW’s cabin focuses on rear-seat comfort and premium equipment. Highlights include a curved widescreen display, BMW Operating System 9, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system, powered front sport seats and reclining rear seats.

Also Read : 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 spec comparison: battery pack, dimensions, features, price

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Safety and convenience

Hyundai has added Level 2 ADAS to the Ioniq 5, with 22 features, including rear parking collision-avoidance assist, side parking distance warning, and remote immobilisation through Bluelink for theft protection. It features Electronic stability control (ESC), Vehicle stability management (VSM, Hill-start assist control (HAC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all four disc brakes.

BMW offers adaptive LED headlamps, a driver assistance package with lane departure warning, blind spot assist, automatic emergency braking, cruise control with braking function, parking assistant, reversing assistant and eight airbags.

Both cars are fairly well equipped with most of the modern safety features offered in the segment.

Also Read : Limited-run BMW M2 Coupe RR Edition unveiled alongside motorcycles to match

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Charging and ownership

The BMW supports 130 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 32 minutes. It also supports 11 kW AC charging.

The updated Ioniq 5 continues to offer fast-charging capability, taking it from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes with a 350 kW charger.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Verdict

The BMW iX1 LWB is the more affordable choice and offers strong rear-seat comfort with a premium badge. The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 costs more, but brings a bigger battery, substantially higher claimed range and newer connected features. Buyers choosing between the two will likely decide based on budget versus range priority.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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