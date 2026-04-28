HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched At 55.70 Lakh, Gets Bigger Battery, Exterior And Interior Changes

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched at 55.70 lakh, gets bigger battery, exterior and interior changes

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2026, 16:12 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5 facelift in India for 55.70 lakh. It features a larger 84 kWh battery, 690 km range, updated interiors, and enhanced safety tech like PCA-R.

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced the launch of the facelift of its flagship electric SUV, the Ioniq 5, priced at 55.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ioniq 5 now accompanies the Creta Electric in the South Korean automaker’s electric vehicle portfolio.

Commenting on the launch of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “With its strong global success and positive customer response across key markets, including India, the Ioniq 5 has played a pivotal role in shaping Hyundai’s electric mobility journey. With the introduction of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5, we are building on this strong foundation by offering meaningful product upgrades that enhance driving range, technology and everyday convenience."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹ 55.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Ex40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX40
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon475 km
₹ 56.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Sealion 7 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Sealion 7
BatteryCapacity Icon82.56 kWh Range Icon567 km
₹ 49.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Staria Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon88 kWh Range Icon681 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 Lwb (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1 LWB
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon531 km
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Battery Pack and Power

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a larger 84 kWh battery pack, compared to the 72.6 kWh battery pack it was equipped with previously. The new battery pack enables the electric SUV to deliver a driving range of up to an ARAI-certified 690 km. Built on Hyundai’s electric-global modular platform (E-GMP), the new Ioniq 5 also gets rear-wheel drive, much like the pre-facelifted model.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Exterior

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 features minor changes when it comes to the exterior, including a new bumper design in the front and rear, new front and rear skid plates, new alloy wheel design, and a new V-garnish lighting system. The rest of the car remains visually similar to the outgoing model.

Also Read : BYD Leopard 8 design patent filed in India

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Interior and Features

The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been updated. The key updates of the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s interior include a new three-spoke leather steering wheel with a four-dot illuminated design and centre fascia, a three‑spoke leather‑wrapped steering wheel with interactive four-dot pixel light and heating function, dual 62.5cm (12.3-inch and 12.3-inch) infotainment and cluster displays, and a redesigned wireless smartphone charging pad with integrated physical controls for heated and ventilated seats.

In addition to that, the new Ioniq 5 boasts connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC), controller over-the-air (C-OTA), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, active sound design, remote immobilisation for enhanced vehicle theft protection via Hyundai Bluelink and new in-car payment integration allowing users to pay for EV charging directly via the infotainment screen, among others.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Safety


The safety features of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 include parking collision‑avoidance assist - rear (PCA‑R), and parking distance warning (PDW - Side).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2026, 16:12 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.