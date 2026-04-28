2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched at 55.70 lakh, gets bigger battery, exterior and interior changes

South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced the launch of the facelift of its flagship electric SUV, the Ioniq 5, priced at ₹55.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ioniq 5 now accompanies the Creta Electric in the South Korean automaker’s electric vehicle portfolio.

Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5 facelift in India for ₹ 55.70 lakh. It features a larger 84 kWh battery, 690 km range, updated interiors, and enhanced safety tech like PCA-R.

Commenting on the launch of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “With its strong global success and positive customer response across key markets, including India, the Ioniq 5 has played a pivotal role in shaping Hyundai’s electric mobility journey. With the introduction of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5, we are building on this strong foundation by offering meaningful product upgrades that enhance driving range, technology and everyday convenience."

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2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Battery Pack and Power

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a larger 84 kWh battery pack, compared to the 72.6 kWh battery pack it was equipped with previously. The new battery pack enables the electric SUV to deliver a driving range of up to an ARAI-certified 690 km. Built on Hyundai’s electric-global modular platform (E-GMP), the new Ioniq 5 also gets rear-wheel drive, much like the pre-facelifted model.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Exterior

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 features minor changes when it comes to the exterior, including a new bumper design in the front and rear, new front and rear skid plates, new alloy wheel design, and a new V-garnish lighting system. The rest of the car remains visually similar to the outgoing model.

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2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Interior and Features

The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been updated. The key updates of the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s interior include a new three-spoke leather steering wheel with a four-dot illuminated design and centre fascia, a three‑spoke leather‑wrapped steering wheel with interactive four-dot pixel light and heating function, dual 62.5cm (12.3-inch and 12.3-inch) infotainment and cluster displays, and a redesigned wireless smartphone charging pad with integrated physical controls for heated and ventilated seats.

In addition to that, the new Ioniq 5 boasts connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC), controller over-the-air (C-OTA), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, active sound design, remote immobilisation for enhanced vehicle theft protection via Hyundai Bluelink and new in-car payment integration allowing users to pay for EV charging directly via the infotainment screen, among others.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Safety



The safety features of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 include parking collision‑avoidance assist - rear (PCA‑R), and parking distance warning (PDW - Side).

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