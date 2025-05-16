2025 TVS iQube launched, gets a price cut and bigger battery

Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS Motor Company has silently launched the 2025 iQube in the Indian market. Both the S and the ST variant have been updated. The manufacturer has made changes to the battery pack, there are a few cosmetic changes and a price revision as well.
The iQube S is now priced at ₹1.18 lakh ex-showroom for the variant that comes with a 7-inch TFT display. If the customer opts for the 5-inch TFT cluster, then the electric scooter would set him back by ₹1.09 lakh ex-showroom.
The iQube ST is now priced at ₹1.28 lakh ex-showroom for the 3.5 kWh battery pack, whereas the larger battery pack now costs ₹1.59 lakh ex-showroom.
The iQube S now gets a 3.5 kWh battery pack whereas the outgoing version used a 3.3 kWh unit. Then there is the ST which earlier used a 5.3 kWh battery pack and now uses a slightly smaller 5.1 kWh unit.
The iQube S with a 3.5 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 145 km, whereas the iQube ST with a 5.1 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 212 km. Both of these range figures are from IDC.
The TVS iQube ST features aesthetic modifications, including beige inner panels, a dual-tone seat, and a well-integrated pillion backrest. Apart from this, there are no changes to the electric scooter.
