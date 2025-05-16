2025 TVS iQube launched, gets a price cut and bigger battery

TVS Motor Company has silently launched the 2025 iQube in the Indian market. Both the S and the ST variant have been updated. The manufacturer has made changes to the battery pack, there are a few cosmetic changes and a price revision as well.

What is the price of the 2025 TVS iQube?

The iQube S is now priced at ₹1.18 lakh ex-showroom for the variant that comes with a 7-inch TFT display. If the customer opts for the 5-inch TFT cluster, then the electric scooter would set him back by ₹1.09 lakh ex-showroom.

The iQube ST is now priced at ₹1.28 lakh ex-showroom for the 3.5 kWh battery pack, whereas the larger battery pack now costs ₹1.59 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the changes to the 2025 TVS iQube?

The iQube S now gets a 3.5 kWh battery pack whereas the outgoing version used a 3.3 kWh unit. Then there is the ST which earlier used a 5.3 kWh battery pack and now uses a slightly smaller 5.1 kWh unit.

What is the claimed range of the 2025 TVS iQube?

The iQube S with a 3.5 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 145 km, whereas the iQube ST with a 5.1 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 212 km. Both of these range figures are from IDC.

What are the visual changes to the 2025 TVS iQube?

The TVS iQube ST features aesthetic modifications, including beige inner panels, a dual-tone seat, and a well-integrated pillion backrest. Apart from this, there are no changes to the electric scooter.

