2025 Tata Tiago EV launched at 8 lakh with new features

2025 Tata Tiago EV has been launched in Indian market and it is expected that it will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo of 2025. The homegrown manufacturer has added new features for 2025 and made slight cosmetic changes as well. There are no changes to the platform and the underpinnings.

For 2025, up-front there is a new redesigned grille along with a set of LED headlamps. On the sides, there is new ‘EV’ badging on the front doors and there are redesigned 14-inch wheels as well. Tata Motors has added three new colours - Supernova Copper, Chilli Lime and Arizona Blue. Three colours have been retained which are Daytona Grey, Signature Teal and Pristine White.

The interior is now finished in a dual-tone colour theme and the centre console is redesigned with a new freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

Apart from this, Tata Motors has added Electronic Stability Control, a shark-fin antenna, an updated driver's display and an HD rear parking camera.

The XE and XT variants of the Tiago EV are still priced at ₹8 lakh and ₹9 lakh. The XT LR now costs ₹14,000 more at ₹10.14 lakh. The XZ Plus variant has now been discontinued. The XZ Plus Tech Lux LR variant also gets a price hike of ₹14,000 so it is now priced at ₹11.14 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Other features such as the rotary dial, iTPMS, follow me home headlamps, cooled glovebox, automatic wipers and headlamps, push button to start/stop and cruise control are still on offer.

Tata Tiago and Tigor launched

Tata Motors has also updated the Tigor and the Tiago. Both vehicles now come with updated interiors with new colours. There is a height-adjustable seat and the cabin will feature auto climate control. Tata has also added illuminated steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlamps, cruise control, TPMS and a new rear camera.

