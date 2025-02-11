2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features, range increased to 248 km

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has launched the updated One electric scooter with new features and an increased range. The 2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 promises an extended range of 248 km (IDC) on a single charge, up from 212 km on a single charge on the previous version. This makes it India’s longest-range electric scooter currently on sale. Moreover, the upgrades come at no extra cost with the Simple One priced at ₹1.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

Simple One Gen 1.5: More Range

Simple Energy uses the same battery setup comprising a 3.7 kWh fixed battery pack and a 1.2 kWh removable battery but has optimised the software to improve range. The updated scooter gets no visual or mechanical changes but features a tweaked Eco mode along with higher levels of coasting regen and braking regen to improve efficiency. This has helped improve the overall range to 248 km, the highest on any made-in-India electric two-wheeler.

The 2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 gets no visual changes and continues with the same design and colour options

Speaking on the launch, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO - Simple Energy, said, “At Simple Energy, we believe in truly understanding our customers’ needs and constantly refining our products to keep up with them. Our journey started with five years of rigorous R&D before launching our first product, and our passion for innovation has only grown stronger since. We know how important it is for riders to have a mobility solution without the stress of range anxiety. That’s why our team has been hard at work, introducing new updates to the Simple ONE—enhancing key features and extending the range to make every ride even more efficient. We’re incredibly happy to introduce the Simple One Gen 1.5, a smarter, more efficient ride. With our expansion plans in motion, we can’t wait to bring the Simple experience to even more EV enthusiasts across the country."

Simple One Gen 1.5: New Features

The new One Gen 1.5 gets multiple software improvements including updated ride modes, park assist, OTA updates, mobile app integration with Bluetooth, call, SMS and WhatsApp notifications, and more. You also get in-built navigation via Map My India, riding statistics on the app, customisable dash themes, find my vehicle, TPMS, auto-brightness, and new tones/sounds.

Simple One Gen 1.5: Specifications

Powering the electric scooter is the same PMS mid-drive motor tuned for 11.3 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque. The performance offering is quick with 0-40 kmph coming up 2.77 seconds and a top speed of 105 kmph. The One gets a 750-watt charger as standard. Other features include all-LED lighting, a 7-inch digital display, 30 litres of under-seat storage capacity, and more.

Simple Energy presently has 10 dealerships operational and has produced about 2,500 units so far since it began operations in May 2023. The company plans to aggressively expand its presence later this year with 150 dealerships and 200 service centres planned across 23 states. The new One Gen 1.5 will take on the Ather 450X, TVS iQube ST, Ola S1 Pro Gen 3, and the like in the segment.

