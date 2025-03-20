2025 MG Comet EV launched with several key updates. Here's what it gets

There will be five different variants of the 2025 Comet EV: Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. Additionally, there is a Blackstorm Edition available, which costs ₹11,000 to reserve.

Starting at ₹7 lakh, the MG Comet EV can cost up to ₹9.81 lakh. The cost of the battery rental scheme ranges from ₹4.99 lakh to ₹7.80 lakh. Prices listed are ex-showroom.

3 Feature updates

Power-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and a rear parking camera are now standard on the Excite and Excite FC models. Leatherette seats and a four-speaker audio system are added to the Exclusive and Exclusive FC models, giving the in-cabin experience a more upscale appearance.

Additionally, MG has installed an electronic parking brake and electronic stability control. Further, a creep mode is available, which causes the vehicle to move as soon as the driver releases the brake. Earlier, the driver would have to tap the accelerator to make the Comet EV move.