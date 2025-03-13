2025 Lexus RZ 550e debuts with Interactive Manual Drive. Check details

The facelifted Lexus RZ electric SUV, the Japanese luxury carmaker’s electric counterpart to the Toyota bZ4X electric SUV, was recently unveiled with loads of new technology. One of the most intriguing new tech that the updated RZ comes with is the company’s Interactive Manual Drive system. This is a system made to replicate the feel of a traditional manual gearbox in a BEV. Lexus says that the new technology is designed to address the emotional disconnect that some drivers feel with EVs. This addresses the lack of tactile and auditory feedback drivers have come to expect from internal combustion engine vehicles.

The Interactive Manual Drive system, also referred to as a “virtual manual gearbox", allows drivers to change gears in a traditional way by using paddle shifters, however there is no clutch pedal. The system generates simulated sounds and vibrations of the engine synchronized with the actions of the driver in an effort to make the driving experience more engaging and immersive.

Although it does not introduce any physical gear change, the software dynamically adjusts the output of the motor to replicate the torque delivery and responses typical of a regular manual gearbox. The objective of the technology is to create a connection between the linear acceleration of EV and driver involvement when operating manual vehicles. The system aims to provide a more dynamic driving experience that gives more room for customisation, thereby engaging enthusiasts missing manual transmission cars.

Steer-by-Wire technology ntroduced

With the virtual manual transmission, Lexus is also launching its steer-by-wire system. Rather than relying on mechanical connection, the electronic link replacES it between the steering wheel and the wheels.

The company claims that this results in a much more precise, responsive feel to the steering because in response to all of the driving conditions. Furthermore, the system also allows dynamically adjusting the steering ratio and feedback. The steer-by-wire system allows for things like variable steering ratios, which makes low-speed maneuvers easier and high-speed driving more stable.

Focus on battery and electrification advancements

Besides launching the new RZ, Lexus also announced its plans to introduce three more battery electric vehicles in the next 12 months. These announcements were made against the backdrop of record sales achievements and rapid growth in customer demand for Lexus’ battery electric and plug-in hybrid models.

The company stated that its multi-pathway strategy of giving customers a range of electrified powertrain options has helped deliver record-breaking sales both in Europe and globally, benefitting the brand’s strongest model line-up yet. In 2024, its European performance reached a new high, rising by up to 20 per cent on the previous year’s total to more than 88,000 units, making it one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the region.

