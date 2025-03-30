2025 Kia EV6 vs BYD Sealion 7: Which premium electric SUV will you go for

The Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025 was filled with electric vehicles. While there were multiple EVs on show during the expo, few of the most engaging ones included the BYD Sealion 7 and the Kia EV6 facelift . While the Sealion 7 was launched earlier in February 2025, the 2025 Kia EV6 was launched recently.

Both the electric SUVs are competing in the premium electric vehicle space. While the EV6 was first launched in India in 2022, the Sealion 7 made its debut in India in 2025. With the update, the EV6 has renewed its rivalry with the BYD electric SUV. Here's how the 2025 Kia EV6 stacks up with the BYD Sealion 7.

2025 Kia EV6 vs BYD Sealion 7: Price

2025 Kia EV6 has been launched at ₹65.9 lakh, ex-showroom. Compared to the pre-facelift model which was on offer in two variants - GT Line and GT Line AWD, priced at ₹60.9 lakh and ₹65.7 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively, the 2025 model is offered only in the GT Line AWD guise. BYD Sealion 7 on the other hand is priced between ₹48.90 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), for the Premium and Performance variant respectively.

2025 Kia EV6 vs BYD Sealion 7: Specification

The 2025 Kia EV6 gets the Hyundai Motor Group's 84 kWh battery pack, supplanting the earlier 77.4 kWh pack. The car has a claimed range of 663 km. The new battery is supported by 350 kW DC fast charging, charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 18 minutes. The 2025 Kia EV6 GT Line AWD develops 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque.

BYD Sealion 7 gets an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The Premium model is equipped with an FWD setup, while the Performance trim features an AWD setup. The Premium model develops 308 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of max torque. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, while it offers up to 567-kilometre range on a full charge. The Performance variant gets the same battery pack but churns out 522 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and go up to 542 kilometres on a full charge.

2025 Kia EV6 vs BYD Sealion 7: Features

The 2025 Kia EV6 features a new dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display that houses the driver's instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen. The EV now features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The two-spoke D-cut steering wheel features a fingerprint sensor that allows the driver to unlock and start the EV6 without the need for a traditional vehicle key.

OTA updates for the Kia EV6 will include navigation and electrical control system. A digital rearview mirror, improved 12-inch heads-up display, and augmented reality navigation system are some other cabin upgrades.

The Sealion 7 is loaded with features, and both trims share the same set of features. The all-black interior features a flat-bottom four-spoke steering wheel, a 15.6-inch rotatable screen that handles most functions and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. Standout features include a crystal gear selector and a driver monitoring system that utilises infrared technology to identify drowsiness or distraction. The Nappa leather front seats are power-adjustable (8-way for driver with lumbar, 6-way for passenger) and ventilated. Other features include a head-up display, a 12-speaker audio system, a dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

