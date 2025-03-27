2025 Kia EV6 launched in India with bigger battery pack and improved range: Everything you need to know

Kia India has officially announced the pricing for the new EV6 , starting at ₹65.90 Lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in a facelifted avatar, the new Kia EV6 was showcased earlier at the Auto Expo 2025. It comes with a plethora of changes on board compared to the pre-facelift version. The changes incorporated into the 2025 Kia EV6 include an updated design, new features inside the cabin and most importantly, a large battery pack promising more range than before.

If you are planning to buy this premium electric car, here is a quick look at all the changes made to the Kia EV6.

2025 Kia EV6: Design

On the design front, the new Kia EV6 facelift comes with a sportier and more aggressive styling compared to the pre-facelift model. The 2025 Kia EV6 comes with new connected LED daytime running lights (DRL), sequential turn indicators, a GT-Line spec front bumper, 19-inch aero wheels with a glossy finish, LED tail lights, and sequential turn indicators at the rear. Owing to the new front bumper, the Kia EV6 looks sportier than before.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The Kia EV6 facelift comes available in five different exterior colour options, namely - Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Wolf Grey, Runway Red, and Yacht Blue Matte.

2025 Kia EV6: Features

The interior of the 2025 Kia EV6 comes equipped with a wide range of updated features. The electric car gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, and dual 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard marking a panoramic curved display. The dual-screen combines the touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster. The touchscreen infotainment system gets Kia Connect 2.0, and OTA updates. The new Kia EV6 also comes with Digital Key 2.0, an updated ADAS suite with 27 features, including five new autonomous features.

2025 Kia EV6: Powertrain

The 2025 Kia EV6 is underpinned by the South Korean carmaker's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture. The new Kia EV6 now gets an 84 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors, each powering one axle. The new EV6 gets only a single and fully loaded GT AWD variant. This means the carmaker has discontinued the RWD version which was offered with the outgoing model.

The electric propulsion system churns out 320 bhp peak power and 605 Nm of maximum torque. The new Kia EV6 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW fast charger. Also, the EV promises to offer an ARAI-certified MID range of up to 663 kilometres on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: