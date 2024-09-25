2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N slides into South Korea with special drift mode

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has been launched in South Korea, and the car reaches the country with a slew of feature updates and improvements related to the car’s software. Although the all-electric compact crossover does not bring design changes or performance upgrades, Hyundai has introduced new standard features alongside a new, specialised drift mode with 10 stages of assistance.

The South Korean auto giant has fitted the 2025 Ioniq 5 N with projector LED headlights alongside standard LED DRLs and tail lights. While there have been no changes to the exterior design, the Ioniq 5 N gets N-exclusive design elements that sets it apart from the regular model as a sportier, track-focused version that is all about performance.

This model gets exclusive designs for the front and rear bumper alongside unique side skirts and a rear spoiler. These elements are accentuated with a metallic red trim that gives it a meaner look than the regular model.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Performance

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 n retains its dual motor setup that produces 641 bhp and 770 Nm of torque, and this power is sent through to all four wheels with the HTRAC all-wheel drive system. The 84 kWh battery pack produces a single-charge range of 335 km. (Hyundai)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N comes with a dual electric motor set up that produces 641 bhp and 770 Nm of torque and this is sent through to all four wheels with the car’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system. With its 84 kWh battery pack, the car can go for approximately 355 km on a single charge.

The N Drift Optimiser features 10 stages of drifting assistance that can be selected by the driver according to their level of proficiency. Hyundai says this feature enables the car to slip into a drift instantly by mimicking the clutch-kick in a car with a manual gearbox. The rear electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) adds to the Ioniq 5 N’s drifting prowess by adjusting the level of torque between the two rear wheels. The car further features N Torque Distribution that allows the driver to adjust the level of torque sent to the front and rear wheels.

The development of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N revolved around testing at the Nurburgring, and as a result, the car carries a host of track-focused features. It comes with a launch control system that can accommodate varying road grip levels. The N Grin Boost feature gives 10 seconds of boosted acceleration that helps the car hit its upper limit of 641 bhp.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Interior, tech, and safety

The Ioniq 5 N receives a dualscreen housing that contains two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and the instrument cluster. The car is equipped with the in-house ADAS safety suite that Hyundai calls SmartSense. (Hyundai)

The 2025 Ioniq 5 N rides on 21-inch Forged N alloys wrapped in Pirelli P ZERO tyres. The car’s cabin is fitted with lightweight bucket seats that are wrapped in Alcantara and . The front row gets six-way manually adjustable driver and passenger’s seating, both of which also get heating and ventilation functionality.

The cabin is further treated with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a 12.3-inch digital cluster for the driver. Additional features include smart headlights, walk-away locking functionality, and vibration warnings on the steering wheel.

The Ioniq 5 N’s safety suite includes six airbags, ABS with regenerative braking, a stability management system, and an anti-theft system. Hyundai has further included its advanced driver assistance system called SmartSense, and its collection of safety features includes Blind-Spot View Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, lane driving aids, and driver attention warning.

While Hyundai has brought the 2025 Ioniq 5 N into South Korea now, the carmaker is expected to launch it worldwide shortly. Hyundai has launched the 2025 Ioniq 5 N with a price tag of KRW 77,000,000 (approximately ₹48.32 lakh). As of yet, Hyundai has not confirmed any plans to bring the Ioniq 5 N in India, in spite of the regular model being available in the country.

