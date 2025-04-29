2025 BYD Seal launched in India. Key facts to know before you buy

BYD has launched the 2025 BYD Seal in India at a starting price of ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom). While the price of the electric sedan's base variant Dynamic remains unchanged, the Premium and Performance variants are now expensive by ₹15,000 each, compared to the respective previous trims. The Dynamic and Premium variants come with front-wheel drivetrain, while the Performance variant gets AWD. Powered by an 82.56 kWh battery pack, the Premium trim is priced at ₹45.70 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Performance trim gets an 82.56 kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹53.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Chinese electric car major has also started accepting bookings for the new Seal. Consumers willing to book the 2025 BYD Seal can reserve the EV by paying a token amount of ₹1.25 lakh.

Following its debut in March 2024 in the Indian market, the 2025 BYD Seal comes with key enhancements that are aimed at improving driving dynamics, cabin comfort, connectivity, and technology, claimed the OEM.

2025 BYD Seal: Key feature updates

The new BYD Seal now gets a larger compressor system for the air conditioning system. The car now comes with a more efficient cabin cooling system thanks to the larger compressor. Besides that, the new BYD Seal has received some variant-specific updates, which include Frequency Selective Dampers for the Premium trim and DiSus-C system for the Performance trim. The latter comes as an intelligent damping system that adapts to thousands of inputs. All variants now have wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, the electric sedan gets a power sunshade, a new silver-plated dimming canopy for a more premium cabin ambience.

2025 BYD Seal: Powertrain

A key highlight for the new BYD Seal is the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) low-voltage battery (LVB), which claims to offer significant advantages over the outgoing model's battery pack. The new battery claims to be six times lighter than conventional batteries, five times better in self-discharge rates, and has a lifespan of up to 15 years. The BYD Seal is available in two different battery pack choices, 61.44 kWh and 82.56 kWh units.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: