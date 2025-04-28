2025 BYD Seal launched in India at 41 lakh. Check details

The 2025 BYD Seal has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹41 lakh, ex-showroom, for the Dynamic (RWD) variant. The Premium (RWD) and the Performance (AWD) variants of the 2025 Seal have been priced at ₹45.70 lakh and 53.15 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, while the prices for the base variant remain similar to the outgoing model, the prices for the top two trims have been increased by ₹15,000 each.

A power sunshade and a silver-plated dimming canopy have been added to the 2025 BYD Seal, along with an upgraded air-conditioning system with a larger compressor and an advanced air purification module.

2025 BYD Seal: Updates

BYD sold over 1,300 units of the Seal in its first year and it also gets several updates for 2025. A power sunshade and a silver-plated dimming canopy have been added, along with an upgraded air-conditioning system with a larger compressor and an advanced air purification module.

The Premium variant now includes Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) to improve ride quality, while the Performance variant gets the DiSus-C intelligent damping system for better handling and comfort. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, along with a new sound wave function designed to improve the acoustic experience inside the cabin.

2025 BYD Seal: Specifications

The base Dynamic variant comes with a 61.44 kWh battery pack and gets a rear-wheel drive set up. It offers 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque while claiming to go 510 kilometres before requiring a charge.

BYD Seal Premium gets a 82.56 kWh battery and also has a rear-wheel drive setup. It offers more power and torque when compared to the base variant - 308 bhp and 360 Nm and the highest range of any of the three variants - up to 650 kilometres.

Then there is the top-end BYD Seal Performance variant. It too gets a 82.56 kWh battery but as the name of the variant indicates, offers even more power and torque - 523 bhp and 670 Nm. This is also the only variant of the three to get an all-wheel drive system. The claimed range, however, is at 580 kilometres.

Charging the BYD Seal from 0 to 100 per cent using a conventional 7 kW AC charger will take up to 12 hours but the Dynamic variant can go from 0 to 85 per cent if plugged in to a 110 kW charger. The higher two variants can even support 150 kW charger.

