2025 BYD Seal launched in India at 41 lakh. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2025, 14:19 PM
A power sunshade and a silver-plated dimming canopy have been added to the 2025 BYD Seal, along with an upgraded air-conditioning system with a larger compressor and an advanced air purification module.
2025 BYD Seal
While the prices for the base variant remain similar to the outgoing model, the prices for the top two trims have been increased by ₹15,000 each
2025 BYD Seal
The 2025 BYD Seal has been launched in India with a starting price of 41 lakh, ex-showroom, for the Dynamic (RWD) variant. The Premium (RWD) and the Performance (AWD) variants of the 2025 Seal have been priced at 45.70 lakh and 53.15 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, while the prices for the base variant remain similar to the outgoing model, the prices for the top two trims have been increased by 15,000 each.

2025 BYD Seal: Updates

BYD sold over 1,300 units of the Seal in its first year and it also gets several updates for 2025. A power sunshade and a silver-plated dimming canopy have been added, along with an upgraded air-conditioning system with a larger compressor and an advanced air purification module.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 got your attention? Here's how far the EV can take you on a single charge

The Premium variant now includes Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) to improve ride quality, while the Performance variant gets the DiSus-C intelligent damping system for better handling and comfort. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, along with a new sound wave function designed to improve the acoustic experience inside the cabin.

2025 BYD Seal: Specifications

The base Dynamic variant comes with a 61.44 kWh battery pack and gets a rear-wheel drive set up. It offers 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque while claiming to go 510 kilometres before requiring a charge.

BYD Seal Premium gets a 82.56 kWh battery and also has a rear-wheel drive setup. It offers more power and torque when compared to the base variant - 308 bhp and 360 Nm and the highest range of any of the three variants - up to 650 kilometres.

Also watch: BYD Sealion 7 review | Serious challenge to Koreans, luxury EVs | Range, features, drive experience

Then there is the top-end BYD Seal Performance variant. It too gets a 82.56 kWh battery but as the name of the variant indicates, offers even more power and torque - 523 bhp and 670 Nm. This is also the only variant of the three to get an all-wheel drive system. The claimed range, however, is at 580 kilometres.

Charging the BYD Seal from 0 to 100 per cent using a conventional 7 kW AC charger will take up to 12 hours but the Dynamic variant can go from 0 to 85 per cent if plugged in to a 110 kW charger. The higher two variants can even support 150 kW charger.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2025, 14:19 PM IST
