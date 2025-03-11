Copyright © HT Media Limited
2025 BYD Atto 3 and Seal launched in India. Here's what is new

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Mar 2025, 16:36 PM
  • BYD India has launched updated versions of the Atto 3 SUV and Seal sedan for 2025, improving performance, features and comfort.
BYD has launched the 2025 Atto 3 and the 2025 Seal.

BYD India has introduced updates to its SUV, the BYD Atto 3 and the BYD Seal electric sedan. Both the 2025 BYD Atto 3 and the 2025 BYD Seal get updated features. In the SUV there is also a battery upgrade included for improved performance.

Overall, BYD’s portfolio in India includes four models, namely the BYD Sealion 7, the BYD Atto 3, the BYD eMAX 7 and the BYD Seal. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles at BYD India, stated that these updates aim to enhance the driving experience of the users while keeping pace with technological advancements.

2025 BYD Atto 3: Updates

With over 3,100 units sold, the BYD Atto 3 now comes with several updates aimed at improving comfort and functionality. The 2025 model features a black-themed cabin with ventilated seats for the driver and front passenger. The low-voltage battery has been upgraded to a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) unit, which is lighter, has lower self-discharge rates and a lifespan of up to 15 years.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 got your attention? Here's how far the EV can take you on a single charge

2025 BYD Seal: Updates

BYD sold over 1,300 units of the Seal in its first year and it also gets several updates for 2025. A power sunshade and a silver-plated dimming canopy have been added, along with an upgraded air-conditioning system with a larger compressor and an advanced air purification module. The Premium variant now includes Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) to improve ride quality, while the Performance variant gets the DiSus-C intelligent damping system for better handling and comfort. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, along with a new sound wave function designed to improve the acoustic experience inside the cabin.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 or Seal? Sedan or SUV: Which performance EV will you go for

2025 BYD Atto 3 and Seal: Pricing and availability

The BYD Atto 3 will feature a lowered price for the first 3,000 customers. The pricing for the entry-level BYD Atto 3 Dynamic: 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The middle child, the BYD Atto 3 Premium is priced at 29.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec BYD Atto 3 Superior will set you back 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new pricing is effective starting March 11, 2025.

On the other hand, the reservations for the 2025 BYD Seal will open on March 11, 2025. The booking amount has been set at 1,25,000 and the complete pricing will be announced in April 2025.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

