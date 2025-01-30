BMW iX facelift electric SUV breaks cover with bigger battery, enhanced range

BMW has taken the covers off the 2025 iX facelift electric SUV for the global markets. The German auto giant has updated the EV with several changes, including the variants and battery sizes on offer. The current version of the iX, which is on sale in India, is also expected to be replaced by this facelift version some time this year after the EV is launched in the European and US markets.

The BMW iX facelift electric SUV will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi e-tron, Jaguar iPace and Tesla Model X among others in the global markets. In India, the iX was the best-selling luxury EV in 2023 before being overtaken by BMW i7. It is the most expensive BMW electric SUV one can buy at a price of ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom). It sits above the entry-level electric SUV iX1 and is part of BMW's EV fleet which also includes the likes of i4 and i5.

BMW iX facelift: New variants

BMW currently offers the iX electric SUV in three variants including the xDrive40, xDrive50 and M60. The facelift version of the EV will be offered with three new variants. These will be the entry-level xDrive45, the xDrive60 mid-variant and the top-of-the-range M70 xDrive.

BMW iX facelift: Larger battery, more range

The 2025 BMW iX facelift electric SUV is offered with three choices of battery packs including a 94.8 kWh unit or larger 108.9 kWh and 109.1 kWh units. The battery in the entry-level variant of the iX facelift will have its capacity enhanced by 30 per cent. BMW says the introduction of new batteries has helped the iX to get about 25 per cent more range than before.

According to the German auto giant, the iX facelift electric SUV will offer range between 602 kms and 701 kms in a single charge, depending on variants. The xDrive50 variant of the electric SUV on sale in India offers up to 635 kms.

BMW iX facelift: Improved performance and charging capacity

BMW has also managed to improve the performance of the electric SUV significantly in the facelift version. The entry-level variant now offers 402 bhp of power, an improvement from 322 bhp, and 700 Nm of peak torque. The mid-variant offers 536 bhp of power and 765 Nm of torque while the top-end M70 xDrive variant comes with 650 bhp of power, up by 40 bhp, and a staggering 1,100 Nm of peak torque thanks to its Launch Control feature. The EV can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and offer an electronically-limited top speed of up to 250 kmph.

The mid and top-end variants of the iX facelift electric SUV now supports up to 195 kW of charging capacity using DC fast chargers. The entry-level variant support fast charging up to 175 kWh.

BMW iX facelift: Key changes in design

In terms of looks, the BMW iX electric SUV now comes with a new face with several updates in its design. It gets a redesigned LED headlight unit with vertical LED DRLs, new graphics on the closed grille and redesigned alloy wheels measuring 21 inches. At the rear, the taillights have also been updated along with the bumper. The interiors remain largely the same with minor cosmetic updates.

